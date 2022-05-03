The Joplin Public Library will host "Star Wars Days: The Library Strikes Back" during regular hours Wednesday through Friday.
Participants are encouraged to dress in costume for the library's photo area, complete with props. Additional offerings include a "Build Your Own Droid" activity and an "I Spy With My Jedi Eye" scavenger hunt.
All ages are welcome. A library card is not required to participate in the events, although it will be needed to check out any related materials.
Details: 417-623-7953.
