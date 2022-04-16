Spring is springing and landscapes are needing attention after the battering they took during the winter.
Ten young people with the Youth Volunteer Corps of Joplin spent Saturday afternoon working to make the landscape around the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States prettier.
It was a chance for children from the ages of 11 to 18 to get out and volunteer in their community.
“This is my first day volunteering with the Youth Volunteer Corps,” said Micheal Fick, 14, Joplin. “I was told it would look good on my college applications, and I like helping other people. It’s always been a part of me to help people out when I can. This helps people in need because we can do stuff. We can pick up trash, whatever, and every little bit helps.”
Sandy Anker, program director with the Youth Volunteer Corps, said each project is capped at 10 people, and the group hosts at least two and sometimes more projects per month during the school year.
“Today we’re working with Ronald McDonald House to just meet whatever needs they have,” Anker said. “We’re going to be doing some yard work, maybe clean some toys, we’re going to split up into groups and just do whatever they need today.”
Jerri Sargent, house program manager at Ronald McDonald House, said volunteers like these young people are essential to keeping the House operating.
Ronald McDonald House of the Four States, located at 3402 S. Jackson Ave., houses up to nine families that might live outside Joplin and have children in the hospital, so they can remain close to the child in the hospital without having to pay for hotel rooms or other costs.
“It is amazing to have the community support in youth groups like this and the high school groups,” Sargent said. “We can’t do everything we do in this house and support these families without the community involvement. It’s a great way for the students to give back to the community, feel like they’re participating in supporting these families as well.”
Anker said the Youth Volunteer Corps of Joplin has been active for about five years.
This activity at Ronald McDonald House was the first one in April. Later this month the group will be working at Wildcat Glades helping the nature center there get ready for its Earth Day celebration on April 30.
In summer, the group hosts a six-week volunteer program where young people work for four days a week at an organization.
Serenity Williams, 12, a student at North Middle School in Joplin, said this was her first year working with the Youth Volunteer Corps.
Williams said she’s been to Ronald McDonald House before to drop off pop tabs as part of a fundraiser, but this was the first time she’s volunteered at the home.
“I like being outside and doing something for other people,” Serenity said. “Especially here since we get to make a good yard space for the kids and other people for them to come and visit and relax. I think it’s good volunteering work because we’re doing this just for the help and not to get any money out of it. I think that’s pretty cool.”
Sam Li, 16, a student at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, said he likes getting out and helping people.
“It’s just something to do, getting out there and helping the community,” Li said. “It’s really no fun sitting at home not doing anything so I think this is a pretty good use of my time. I’m just doing something.”
Ashley Cook brought her daughter, Brynn, 13, to the event to help her cover the 10 hours of volunteer service a semester required at College Heights Christian School where Brynn attends.
“I just like that she actually gets to get out in the community and help people, and that she goes to an awesome school that allows them that opportunity,” Cook said.
“I like to help people and I want them to be able to visit their children even though they are sick,” Brynn added. “I just want to help people so that they have somewhere to go even if their house is too far away.”
