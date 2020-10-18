Joplin residents will learn the outcome of a recent public survey taken on the future of Ewert Park and pool as well as concepts for revamping them at a public meeting Tuesday.
Architects hired by the city will present their ideas based on preferences expressed by residents who attended a public input session Aug. 20.
"They are going to present four different concepts based on the survey results," said Paul Bloomberg, the city's parks director. "This is a presentation that will be about an hour long."
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the gymnasium at McKinley Elementary School, 610 Forest Ave.
Water's Edge Aquatic Design, of Lenexa, is doing a study of options for the park as the city assesses whether the pool area should be revamped.
Ewert Pool is a longstanding feature at the park. The pool opened in 1925. It was renovated in 2003 with aquatic center features as one of the projects completed with the quarter-cent sales tax voters approved in 2001.
The pool is smaller than those at Schifferdecker and Cunningham parks. The city reports that the pool has about 3,500 admissions in a season. Schifferdecker's admissions are about 25,500, and Cunningham's is 7,600.
City officials have said that hiring enough lifeguards to staff three pools has become a challenge. The parks director suggested that as part of the study, consultants should look at converting the pool into a splash park that does not require so much staffing.
The study is to examine whether Joplin should continue to operate three pools and evaluate the structure of the Ewert pool, which has developed a large crack.
A final report from the consultants is due later this year.
