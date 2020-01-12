Ewert Pool and Memorial Hall will be on the agenda when the Joplin City Council meets Monday night.
Allocations were made in this year's city budget to conduct studies of both the pool and hall, said Paul Bloomberg, parks and recreation director for the city of Joplin.
Bloomberg said the studies will look at the feasibility and cost of continuing to operate each site. City staff will seek input of the council on the specifications that it wants to include in a request for proposals that staff plans to issue to obtain those studies.
The studies are intended to assist city officials in making determinations on whether to continue to operate the hall and the pool or whether changes or repairs should be made.
Bloomberg previously told the Globe that Ewert is next in line to get a pool renovation, but he does not think the city needs three of what officials call aquatic parks. He wants to look at options, perhaps whether Ewert pool could be converted to a splash park or spray pool. Those types of water features are increasing in popularity and more cities are building them, he said.
One small splash pad is located at Parr Hill Park and is regularly used by families with small children who like to play in the water sprays.
He also will give the council an update on activity at the pools and Memorial Hall and the history of the two properties.
A report on the revenue and expenses of operating the two locations over the last three years also will be given by Leslie Haase, the city's finance director, Bloomberg said.
Public Works Director David Hertzberg also will be available to provide information about the needed repairs to Memorial Hall if the council wants to discuss those details, the parks director said.
The council will meet at 5:45 p.m. Monday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
