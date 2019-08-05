Ex-convict takes plea deal sending him back to prison

Ex-convict Willie Spencer, a suspect in a string of robberies in late April on the south side of Joplin, pleaded guilty Monday to a sex offender registration violation in a plea deal dismissing the lone robbery charge he was facing and was sentenced to a new, seven-year stint in prison.
Spencer, 40, changed his plea to guilty on the registration charge at a hearing before Circuit Judge David Mouton in Jasper County Circuit Court. He also admitted to a violation of probation received on a prior conviction for stealing and had probation revoked on the 10-year sentence he received in that 2017 case.
The judge sentenced Spencer as a prior and persistent offender and assessed him the maximum length of time for the sex offender registration conviction. The defendant had been convicted of committing a burglary in Ozark County for the purpose of raping a 20-year-old woman when he was 19.
Spencer's plea deal dismissed the only charge that prosecutors have brought against him with respect to a string of robberies in late April in which he was the primary suspect. Assistant Prosecutor Will Lynch said the state faced jurisdiction issues with respect to the first-degree robbery charge since the victim, Tyson W. Condict, 42, was taken to a bank on the south side of 32nd Street in Newton County and forced to withdraw money from an ATM there and give it to the suspect.
Joplin police believe Spencer is the person who knocked on the door of Condict's apartment about 11:30 p.m. April 28 and asked him for a ride to a convenience store at the corner of 27th and Main streets in Joplin. Once they got to the store, the suspect displayed a knife and forcefully ordered Condict to go inside and withdraw from the store's ATM.
Condict complied and turned the cash over to the suspect, who made him drive back to his apartment where the suspect used his bathroom before forcing him to drive to the bank and withdraw more money from an ATM and give it to him. The suspect then left the bank in the vehicle of a woman who had followed Condict and the suspect from the convenience store to his apartment and then to the bank.
Police believe two other robberies and an attempted robbery the same week on Joplin's south side were related. The victims offered similar suspect descriptions in each case. In all four cases, a man asked the victims to give him a ride, during which he robbed them, taking two of them to ATM machines to make cash withdrawals from their bank accounts. He directed a third victim to an ATM machine but had him stop and drop him off on 32nd Street before they ever got to the ATM.
But other victims' ability to identify Spencer as the culprit in their cases proved to be an obstacle to the investigation, and he was not charged with any of the other crimes.
The defendant's sentence in the sex offender registration case will run concurrently with the remaining portion of the underlying 10-year sentence in his 2017 case. Spencer was the chief suspect in a string of street robberies in the summer of that year as well; all but one of those charges were dismissed when victims failed to show up to testify against him.
