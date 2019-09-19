NEOSHO, Mo. — A man acquitted of assault charges in the 2017 shooting of a deputy at a motel on Joplin's south side was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday on a related charge of possessing a firearm as a felon.
E.F. Fitchpatrick Jr., 46, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty to the offense prior to the trial in July at which a McDonald County jury found him not guilty of first-degree assault and armed criminal action counts in the wounding of Jasper County Deputy Nolan Murray on March 1, 2017, at the Econo Lodge Motel on South Range Line Road.
Retired Circuit Judge Tim Perigo, who presided at the trial, which was moved to Pineville on a change of venue from Newton County, assessed Murray the prison term at a sentencing hearing held Thursday in Neosho.
Murray and other investigators with the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team were attempting to serve a search warrant March 1, 2017, on a room of the motel when Fitchpatrick shot the deputy. The defendant contended at trial that he thought members of the Joplin Honkies gang were trying to break into his room and rob him of his drugs and money when he shot Murray.
Fitchpatrick acknowledged that he was a drug dealer and that he had brought about 15 ounces of methamphetamine to Joplin from Texas with the intention of selling it here. He had a bag containing $7,000 to $9,000 in the room when the narcotics officers knocked on his door, at first claiming to be motel maintenance.
The defendant said he'd had an argument over money the previous night with a woman who was helping him peddle the meth in Joplin, and she had left the room threatening "repercussions" for him with the Joplin Honkies, a loosely knit gang with a state prison system origin.
He testified that he put the meth and bag full of cash in the bathroom and grabbed his gun when he heard the knock, thinking it was most likely the Honkies who were actually at the door.
Unable to get Fitchpatrick to open the door or to knock it open with a ram, the officers broke out the window to the room and Murray reached in to pull its curtains back. That's when Fitchpatrick shot him.
The .380-caliber round passed through a gap in the panels of the deputy's armored vest and between his ribs beneath an armpit, ultimately lodging in his back near the spine. Murray spent five days in a hospital and two months on leave from active duty while recuperating from the injury.
Fitchpatrick is a former state prison inmate with convictions from the 1990s in Callaway County for tampering with a utility service, possession of an illegal weapon and forgery, and for distribution of a controlled substance in 2005. A 2010 arrest in Cole County led to another state court conviction for unlawful possession of an illegal weapon and a federal court conviction for use of a telephone to help distribute heroin.
