An excessive heat warning that was to expire tonight for Southwest Missouri, Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma has been extended until 9 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service station in Springfield.
Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 degrees are expected. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
To help stay safe, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
The weather service cautions that excessive heat may still persist into Saturday.
