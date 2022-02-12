“Wayfinding II,” a solo exhibition by St. Louis artist and educator Cheryl Wassenaar, will open Monday in the Spiva Gallery at Missouri Southern State University.
Wassenaar is a visual artist whose work investigates language as a system of meaning that is dependent on arrangement and context. Her latest works use sign makers’ vinyl alongside manipulated objects, sound and video.
Wassenaar currently serves as an associate professor of art at Washington University in St. Louis, where she teaches about design, color, environmental art and research methodology. Her work has been exhibited nationally and internationally in more than 60 group and solo exhibitions.
The show will run through Wednesday, March 9. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and until 4 p.m. on Friday. Admission is free and open to the public.
A virtual talk with the artist will be offered at 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by a reception in the gallery. Viewing of the Zoom presentation will be available in Webster Hall's Corley Auditorium.
