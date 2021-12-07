NEOSHO, Mo. — A new exhibit titled "Work in Progress" will feature pieces from Crowder College art faculty members Josh Knott, who teaches drawing, painting and printmaking, and Josh Novak, who teaches ceramics, sculpture and 3D design.
The exhibit will be available for viewing in the college's Longwell Museum through Jan. 20. Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays; admission is free and open to the public.
A reception for the artists will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
