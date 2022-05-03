Five graduating students will showcase their creative research this week in an exhibition at Missouri Southern State University’s Spiva Art Gallery.
The exhibit will feature works by Adrian Broadus, of Bentonville, Arkansas; Brianna Curtis, of Joplin; Apollo Kiest, of Protem; Mauricio Luna, of Joplin; and Curtis Rector, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma. The exhibit, which will continue through Friday, will showcase their design work along with a written thesis, designer statement and a portfolio of their work as part of their capstone graduation requirements.
Spiva Gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and open to the public.
