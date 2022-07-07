NEOSHO, Mo. — Grace Garren is concerned about this week’s high temperatures. But not for herself.
“I’m working all day every day, honestly, especially during a summer with this heat,” said Garren, 17, of Neosho. “I have to go out and check the livestock for overheating. Especially the goats because they overheat easily.”
Garren is one of 200 exhibitors at this year’s Newton County Fair who are showing rabbits, poultry, beef cattle, swine, sheep, goats and more. In addition to keeping themselves hydrated, they worked to keep their animals comfortable with shade, fans and water spraying.
Already having competed in a steer show, she felt excited about her prospects for Friday’s goat show.
“I like my dairy goats better,” Garren said. “They are sweeter, and because they are smaller, they don’t drag me around like the calves do.”
Also working hard to keep animals cool was Mack Thogmartin, 10, of Neosho. He is showing two steers, a heifer and chickens this year, and he spends at least a couple of hours every day making sure they are all fed, watered and protected from the sun. Same for Baily Russow, 8, of Diamond, who showed a heifer this year.
It’s no surprise that the indoor vendor booths were also in demand for this year’s fair.
“We are currently pretty full on indoor exhibits,” organizer Andi Krummel said. “We are having an election year, so it’s no surprise we are pretty full there, but even our outdoor vendors are full. and even though it is super hot, they are showing up.”
The Newton County Fair kicked off Wednesday and runs through Saturday at the Newton County Fairgrounds, located at 700 Field Ave. Friday’s headlining events include a cornhole tournament with $500 up for grabs, and Saturday will feature the Bobby Degonia Band. The fair also features a carnival, livestock shows and a watermelon feed.
Krummel is the secretary for the Newton County A&M Society, the group that organizes the fair each year, and said that the number of exhibitors increased this year, with about 200 exhibitors — most of them children. With more than 500 poultry animals shown, Krummel said the fair offered the largest poultry show in the state.
Already a standard category, the fair board gave additional emphasis to showmanship this year, Krummel said. The category shows off the skills of the exhibitor, not the quality of the exhibit, she said.
“Not all kids can afford to buy the most top-quality breeds,” Krummel said. “Under showmanship, you can take what’s in your pasture and do the best you can with it. It is based on the work ethic versus what they bring.”
The fair’s crew of volunteers includes plenty of people who were once exhibitors and who work to keep livestock-raising skills paramount in their families.
The skills they picked up have prepared them well for modern life, Krummel said.
“Returning the favor to other kids, that’s the thing that keeps us going,” Krummel said. “We do have busy lives, but we know what the county fair did for us as kids. With the memories we made, we want that for future generations as well.”
Garren already feels gratitude for the generations before. She farms in a pasture on her family’s property, under GG Farm, a name given to her by her brother — an honor because he performed well at shows and developed a reputation for quality work. She also was grateful for her parents, who help with her farming efforts.
While she plans to become a nurse practitioner for her career, she wants to keep farming part of her family.
“I want to raise kids on a farm, and I want to pass that farm name to my kids,” Garren said. “I want them to have the same experience. It makes us more mature and grateful for what we have.”
