PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Sustainability Advisory Committee seeks exhibitors and vendors to participate in its annual Earth Day celebration.
The outdoor event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Pritchett Pavilion in Immigrant Park.
The theme of this year’s celebration is “Invest in Our Planet.” Businesses, schools, civic organizations and community members are welcome; anything related to promoting care of the natural world, wildlife, gardening, pollinators, recycling, or health and wellness is appropriate.
Vendors or exhibitors who plan to sell or give away items at the event are asked to avoid single-use plastics, and consider ways to encourage repurposed or upcycled items.
Registration deadline for exhibitors and vendors is Monday, April 10.
Details: pittks.org/earthday.
