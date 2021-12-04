Following recent approval by the Joplin Board of Education, Franklin Technology Center will expand its early childhood professions program.
The program, now in its third year, gives high school students the opportunity to explore careers in the early childhood field. It is open to juniors and seniors from FTC's sending schools of Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction and Sarcoxie.
The expansion will move the sole instructor for the program, Ashlee Horton, and her senior-level students to a classroom in the Joplin Early Childhood Center, where they will operate a second day care for the district, said Dave Rockers, director of Franklin Tech. It also will allow for the hiring of a second instructor for the junior-level students at an estimated cost of about $50,000, he said.
There are currently 27 high school students enrolled in the program. The expansion would open another 20 slots, said Elsie Morris, special services coordinator at Franklin Tech.
"This is a great way to grow our own," she said. "For example, last year every single student Ashlee had in her senior class is working in early childhood in some form or fashion. ... We know that this is a valuable resource."
Morris said there is a demand among students for additional slots in the program. She surveyed sophomores from Franklin Tech's sending schools; of the approximately 600 respondents, nearly half expressed at least some level of interest in the program, she said.
Horton said the program is a way for students to not only explore possible career options in early childhood, but also to get started on those options before graduating from high school.
Students in her class are offered dual credit through Crowder College, and a partnership with Missouri State University in Springfield is under discussion, she said. Students also receive an early childhood education certificate through the National Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, and they are able to practice for paraprofessional certification.
The addition of another day care at the Joplin Early Childhood Center also would benefit Joplin School District employees who are looking for child care services, said Justin Crawford, the district's director of educational support and human resources.
An impromptu survey recently of school district employees showed that 23 respondents would be interested in sending their child to such a facility beginning in January, when the expansion of the program would begin, Morris said.
There also would be a benefit to parents in the community who are looking for additional day care options. Administrators said 42% of current Joplin kindergartners had no preschool or day care experience prior to enrollment.
"I think that shows our need in Joplin," Horton said.
Funding for the expansion would come from a mix of student tuition through Franklin Tech, day care tuition paid by participating parents, and grants. Superintendent Melinda Moss said she anticipates that most of the cost of the expansion would be covered by those sources.
The expansion also has been approved by a state committee of the Office of College and Career Readiness at the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
