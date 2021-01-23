NEOSHO, Mo. — The expansion of the Neosho City Council from five to seven members has drawn enough candidates to require elections on April 6, with eight people filing for four open seats.
The list of candidates includes former members and mayors, as well as candidates who have previously run for the council. But the mayor who proposed the idea of expansion will not run for reelection to serve on that larger panel.
Races
After voters approved the expansion in November, the current council established a system of four wards. Races will be held in the following wards:
• Three people have filed to run for one at-large seat. The candidates include former Mayor Charles Collinsworth, Kathi Hukill Pellegrin and Mitch Jarvis. The winning candidate will hold a three-year term.
• In Ward 2, Clyde B. Hopper and former Mayor Richard Davidson will run for a two-year seat.
• In Ward 3, former council member Jon Stephens and Julia James Humphrey will run for a single, two-year seat.
• Ashton Robinson will run unopposed in Ward 1 for a three-year seat.
Ward 4 residents will not elect a member until the 2022 election. The Ward 2 and 3 seats will switch to three-year terms in 2023.
Mayor Carmin Allen and Councilman Tom Workman did not file for reelection. They could have either run for the seats in their respective wards (Allen in 3, Workman in 2) or joined the race for the at-large seat.
More representation
An almost two-thirds majority of voters in November approved of the expansion, with 2,936 voting in favor and 1,654 against it. The measure represented the first time the composition of the council had been changed since the city first established its charter in 1973.
The wards align themselves with four voting precincts established across the city by the Newton County clerk. The city intends to keep those wards aligned with the county's precincts in order to eliminate confusion and save duplicate costs associated with creating political boundaries.
The wards represent the main reason for the expansion. The council's current five seats are all at-large positions.
"I want to see everyone represented on the council," Allen said during a July meeting, where he pitched the idea for expansion. "Right now, no one on the east side of town is represented on the council."
Allen also cited a larger population in the city and how absences of council members increased the risk of tie votes.
Working relationships
While the council will feature more members and some fresh faces, representatives of agencies that collaborate with the city do not foresee any changes to dynamics. Glenn Coltharp, president of Crowder College, and Jim Cummins, superintendent of the Neosho School District, both said they see no changes to their working relationships.
"We have a great relationship with the city, and I don't think two extra members will change that," Cummins said. "Hopefully we will have two more people who are interested in moving Neosho forward."
The school district is already working closely with the city as it completes a series of building projects around Neosho High School, including a performing arts center and field house. To deal with stormwater runoff, the school district retained the same engineer that has already been performing geological studies for the city.
The high school projects will likely require relocation of roads and other accommodations. The city and school district have already paved the way for completing joint projects. And in November, the city granted variances for building codes in anticipation of code changes to be formalized at a future meeting.
Commented
