NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho City Council has rejected a chance to give more teeth to the city's dangerous animal laws.
The measure, discussed during Tuesday's regular meeting, was denied by the council 4-3, with Mayor William Doubek and council members Charles Collinsworth, Ashton Robinson and Julie Humphries voting against the measure as written.
City staff members said the proposed measure would have strengthened the city's laws for handling dangerous animals by adding a legal definition of the term, detailing how an animal could be declared dangerous and giving a judge more options for dealing with an animal that meets that definition.
The proposed measure also would have given rights to city law enforcement officers to seize and impound an animal until a determination about its status could be made, and to collect fees associated with those activities.
The city's current law offers only one option for dealing with an animal found dangerous by the city's municipal court: killing it. However, it does not define or clarify what "vicious and dangerous" means, effectively allowing a wide range of behaviors to qualify as dangerous.
"The current ordinance is very vague, and has no definition of a dangerous animal," police Chief Jason Baird said during the meeting. "There is no right to collect administrative fees, and it doesn't define the difference between a dog defending its property or itself."
The proposed ordinance did not use the breed of a dog in any part of its definition for "dangerous." It was drafted by David Sims, city prosecutor.
The proposal also included language that excused dangerous behavior in the event of an animal protecting itself or its property, or in the event of a person unlawfully on another's property being injured by an animal.
But council members took issue with some of the definitions for declaring a dog dangerous and the options for keeping a dog defined as dangerous alive.
Under the proposed ordinance, a judge, instead of ordering a dangerous dog killed, could instead require the owner to:
• Confine the animal in a kennel or cage with adequate size and protection from the weather. This portion included specifics such as the gauge of steel chain link.
• Prohibit the animal from leaving the property on its own volition.
• Require the use of a leash or muzzle whenever the animal is outside its kennel.
• Post signs warning of a dangerous animal.
• Pay extra annual registration fees.
"The first ordinance might stink, but I don't know that this one is any better," Collinsworth said. "I think we should go back to the drawing board."
Members also took issue with some of the definitions of a dangerous dog. While most of the definitions include descriptions of injuries or damage done to people or property, they also included actions such as displays of snapping, charging, or growling.
"I'm not sure I have met a dog that wouldn't be classified as dangerous according to this," Robinson said. "But I do see how we can't leave our law as is, either."
Doubek, who is a certified K-9 trainer, bristled at the notion that a judge could define whether a dog involved in an incident is dangerous.
"I am the professional; I'm the one who trained him," Doubek said. "I don't need some lawyer, some judge, who has never had anything like that tell me what's dangerous or not."
While the council rejected this version of the proposal, members who voted against it said there is need for some action in the future. Council members also sounded amenable to Baird's requests for the right to collect fees and adding protections for animals defending themselves or their property.
The council is likely to consider a similar ordinance in the future, although the proposed measure appeared to address at least some of its concerns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.