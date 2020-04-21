Yes, it’s highly unlikely that family pets can pass the novel coronavirus to humans. And no, humans can’t pass COVID-19 to their dogs or cats. Still, the notion persists.
That mainly has to do with the fact that, despite 2.5 million people worldwide now infected with the virus, only four pet animals have tested positive for the respiratory disease through April 19 — two dogs (a Pomeranian and German shepard) and a cat in Hong Kong, as well as a second cat in Belgium.
That’s a tiny percentage, considering that, in the United States alone, 85 million families own a pet — a vast majority of them either dogs and cats.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, there have been “no confirmed reports of pets becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States, and we have no information that suggests that pets might be a source of infection for people with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.”
“There’s an awful lot that we are still learning about the virus,” said Leah Cohn, professor of small animal internal medicine at the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine, but “there is zero evidence that pets can give (the virus) to people. We have not seen a rise in respiratory diseases or infections in dogs and cats, which is an encouraging sign that the virus is not making our pets sick.”
This is all very good news for pet owners in the Four-State Area, where adoptions remain brisk at the two area animal shelters still open to the public: Joplin’s Golden Paw Pet Rescue and the Carthage Humane Society. Even more encouraging, families and individuals under quarantine have been fostering dogs and cats from these and other area shelters in record numbers.
“We currently have 189 dogs and cats in foster care, and there has not been one foster parent express their worries about becoming sick with COVID-19 from their foster pet,” said Connie Andrews, director of the Joplin Humane Society.
Like a vast majority of shelters nationwide, JHS has taken extra precautions to ensure health and safety for both the staff and the pets they care for on a daily basis.
“We do not have as many staff members in the building each day, and all normal cleaning procedures are in place and being followed, such as changing gloves between cleaning each kennel, using bleach and a good disinfectant, social distancing between staff members, temporarily closing our public spay/neuter clinics and adoptions while only providing curbside foster pickups by appointment,” Andrews said.
There were initial fears that false statements would spook pet owners enough to surrender or abandon their pets. Nothing like that has happened in the area, Andrews said.
“We have not seen an increase in animals being surrendered or an increase in strays being brought to the shelter,” she said, a sentiment echoed by officials with the other area animal shelters.
Out of an abundance of caution, Cohn recommends pet owners who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 avoid snuggling closely with their pets and to call a veterinarian if pets experiences severe coughing, lethargy or diarrhea. In other words, treat a pet as one would with a fellow human being.
However, “if you are healthy, no special handling precautions are necessary for your pets,” Cohn said.
Why? Because studies have shown overwhelming evidence of the tremendous mental and physical benefits a pet can give to its owner, particularly during these stressful times.
“Pets provide great company for many people and can be a great source of humor, connection and contact with nature,” Cohn said. “Dogs help get us up and moving and take us outside for a breath of fresh air. Dogs especially are probably enjoying the quarantines as they have more time with their best friends.”
Connections
While COVID-19 has proved to be an exception, there has been a long history of diseases that have been passed from animals to humans, according to Leah Cohn, professor of small animal internal medicine at the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine.
“The most recent serious illness I can think ... was the virulent avian influenza outbreak in Asia around 2009. Luckily for us all, it never adapted to be readily passed from person to person but was instead passed from poultry to people. This was a very lethal disease in humans and had it become contagious between people, would have been an even greater tragedy than it was.”
The classic example of a disease transmitted from animals to people, she said, is the rabies virus.
“In the U.S., we do a very good job of vaccinating pets against rabies, and as a result, infection in people here is very, very rare. However, in other parts of the world this is not true. In the world each year, between 60,000 and 100,000 people die of rabies, with more than half of those deaths children. Rabies is an incredibly good example of the good that can come of vaccinations to protect both humans and animals.”
MERS was a disease that was transmitted from camels to people in the Middle East and was caused by a closely related coronavirus, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.