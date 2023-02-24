Joan Stack, art curator at the State Historical Society of Missouri, will offer a presentation on Thomas Hart Benton at 2 p.m. Saturday at Spiva Center for the Arts, located inside the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex at 212 W. Seventh St. Admission is free and open to the public; donations will be accepted.
Her presentation coincides with “Thomas Hart Benton: The Complete Editioned Lithographs,” an exhibition at Spiva that includes 90 master prints dating from 1929 to 1974 that reflect the many changes that took place in Benton’s attitudes and artwork over the course of his life. The exhibit, which is presented by the State Historical Society of Missouri and Virginia Laas, closes March 4.
“It is a special treat to speak about Benton in the area of the state where he was born,” Stack said in a statement. “The landscape and people of the Southwest Missouri region helped shape Benton’s life and art, and we can see that in the lithographs exhibited at the Spiva.”
Stack will discuss Benton’s interest in making artwork that represented everyday Americans and creating affordable, original works available to middle-class consumers. She also will talk about the lithographic process Benton used as well as his compositional techniques and subject matter.
“She makes them come alive,” said Heather Lesmeister, Spiva’s executive director, referring to Stack’s relationship with the lithographs. “She just has such a wealth of expertise and knowledge that she tells the stories behind the lithographs, so it’s almost like Benton is with us.”
For an extra Benton experience, Joplin City Hall, 602 S. Main St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday and again for an hour following Stack’s presentation so that attendees also can view “Joplin at the Turn of the Century, 1896-1906,” Benton’s last signed mural. This work was dedicated to the city 50 years ago on Joplin’s 100th birthday.
An additional exhibit at City Hall, “Evolution of a Mural,” shows Benton’s process from concept to finished mural. The exhibit includes rough drawings showing the attention to detail of the artist, including the maquettes, or 3D clay models, he used to compare shadows, depth and color.
“It really is a great behind-the-scenes (exhibit) on Benton’s process because it shows the evolution of the mural,” Lesmeister said. “It really allows people to get inside what he did.”
Benton was a Neosho native who persuaded his family to let him work, at age 17, with his cousin as a mine surveyor in Joplin in May 1906.
It was the infamous House of Lords at Fourth and Main streets that pointed him to a different path. The House of Lords, which offered liquor, gambling and ladies of the evening, was adorned with a risque painting of a naked woman prominently displayed above the bar.
One night, Benton, who had toyed with sketching, stood at the bar, focused on the painting. His attention drew the mocking laughter of other customers who began taunting him. He said he was studying the painting as an artist and “wanted to see how it was done.”
A man who was present told him the Joplin American newspaper was looking for an artist, and Benton was ultimately hired there at $14 a week. He worked for the rest of the summer for the paper before eventually going to military school and then the School of the Art Institute in Chicago, launching his career as an artist.
Today, Benton’s works can be seen in places such as Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, the Missouri Capitol, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and many more.
