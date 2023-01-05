ERIE, Kan. — Generational shifts are causing an unprecedented transfer of wealth in the U.S., and farm country is not immune to those changes.
Farm assets, however, require unique structuring and attention to detail in order to be passed to the next generation, according to Oklahoma State University professor and lawyer Shannon Ferrell.
Ferrell spoke about the difficulties facing farm families as they transition to younger generations during the first AgKansitions conference in Erie, Kansas, last month. AgKansitions is more formally known as the Office of Farm and Ranch Transition at Kansas State University.
“It’s tough going through a transition on a farm because you have to go from recognizing people as your kid, whose diapers you changed, and realize that that human being has aged since then,” Ferrell said. “That human being is going to have to, at some point, become your peer, your colleague and may eventually be your boss. That is a hard transition for humans to make. But it’s also a necessary transition for humans to make if this is actually going to work.”
For a business model in which the transition of assets is so critical to overall longevity and success, Ferrell said individuals in agriculture have a shockingly high lack of estate planning tools in place.
Lack of estate planning for farms is also closely related to a lack of retirement planning. More than 88% of farmers and ranchers don’t have retirement plans and instead remain working on the farm in perpetuity.
The result, Ferrell said, is a devastating track record for family farms transitioning through the generations.
“If you take a farm and take them through one generational transition, 30% of them survived that intact. We’re talking about keeping the asset base together,” Ferrell said. “So if I had 100 farms, 30 of them make that transition. You take it down to the grandkid level, that number falls to 12. If you take it down to the great-grandkids level, that number falls to three. So you started with 100 farms (and) by the time you get to the great-grandkids, three of those asset bases are still intact.”
When looking at potential pitfalls, Ferrell said there are three major causes for farm transition failure.
Inadequate estate planning, capital
Inadequate estate planning is the first foundational pitfall of poor farm planning, Ferrell said.
States generally have basic estate statutes in place. The judicial system handles estates in an even, unbiased manner, but not one that caters to the longevity of the farm or its assets, Ferrell said.
“Those statutes will cause the breakup of your farm asset base, not because they’re evil or nefarious, it’s just how it’s going to work,” Ferrell said. “They’re going to send those assets in undivided interest to people who do not have compatible interests with the farm, and it’s going to break apart.”
In order for farm assets to remain intact, as well as retain fairness to generations split between on-farm and off-farm children, Ferrell said sometimes unique and varied approaches need to be made, tailored to individual operations rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.
Secondly, if a farm is not consistently profitable, there may not be enough available capital to make the business viable for a new generation, Ferrell said.
“Sometimes, we might not be honest with ourselves about the financial performance of our operation,” Ferrell said. “Our operation may be propped up by off-farm income, mineral income, wind income — all sorts of stuff that doesn’t deal with how productive our farm asset base is.”
Honesty about the state of farm assets during the estate planning process is crucial to identifying and managing this obstacle, Ferrell said.
“If we’re not honest with ourselves about trying to make this business a profitable enterprise, then we’ve got a really expensive, risky hobby,” Ferrell said. “If this business has value from the way that it is run as an integrated business enterprise, then we’ve got to preserve that enterprise intentionally as it goes to the next generation.”
Failure to prepare next generation
The third pitfall is failing to prepare the next generation to take over the farm business, a process that involves more than simply providing access to on-farm experiences, Ferrell said. Everything from account passwords to vendor relationships can make a difference for individuals taking over farm operations.
“Are we really preparing that next generation to take over for us? Are we teaching them not only the 'how' of stuff, but the 'why' of stuff?” Ferrell said.
Additionally, dividing farm assets between heirs evenly and forcing off-farm heirs to coexist with on-farm heirs in a business relationship often causes difficulty for both parties and cripples the potential success of the farm enterprise, Ferrell said.
Ferrell suggested identifying and allocating equivalent cash assets for off-farm heirs in order to maintain equality while protecting the viability of the overall farm for those who wish to continue the family legacy.
