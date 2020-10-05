The American Red Cross is asking residents to test their smoke alarms and practice their fire escape plans this week as part of National Fire Prevention Week.
"These simple steps can help protect you and your loved ones in the event of a fire," said Stacy Burks, executive director of the Southern Missouri chapter in a statement. "Unfortunately, home fires haven't stopped during COVID-19, and neither has the need to prevent fire tragedies."
The American Red Cross of Missouri has responded to 150 home fires in the southern part of the state since February, and it has assisted 160 people with needs such as emergency lodging, financial help and recovery planning.
This week, residents are urged to:
• Test your home's smoke alarms. Approximately 65% of Americans don't test their smoke alarms on a monthly basis, even though alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half.
• Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.
• Change the batteries if your smoke alarm's model requires it. And check the manufacturer's date; if it's 10 years or older, the alarm should be replaced because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time.
• Practice your escape plan until everyone can get out of the home in less than two minutes. Include at least two ways to exit every room in the home. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away, such as a neighbor's house or a specific tree in the yard.
• Make sure that your children know what a smoke alarm sounds like and know what to do in an emergency.
Home fires claim seven lives per day in the U.S. The nation's most frequent disaster is home fires caused by cooking, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.