With summer’s official arrival, today might be a good time to brush up on some safety tips before heading out to beat the heat at a pool, area creek or lake.
Especially, experts say, if you are a parent with young children.
Childproofing a private pool and taking other necessary precautions while visiting public water-related activities is crucial to a family’s safety, particularly the young ones.
“Anytime the kids go swimming, there should be a designated water watcher,” said Dr. Beth Garrett, a general pediatrician with Freeman Health System. “I really think that is important no matter what age the child is. Even if it is a teenager who is a great swimmer, an adult should be present.”
In terms of childproofing a home pool, “you can set alarms on your doors to go off if your child opens them,” Garrett said. “There are pool alarms that can connect inside the house. ... The best thing you can do is have a 4-foot fence that goes all the way around the pool with a latching gate that the child cannot open. So, if a child gets out of the house or if another child wanders into your yard from another house, they cannot gain access to the pool.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning took the lives of almost 1,000 U.S. children in 2017. Every day, about 10 people in the U.S. drown. Of those, the CDC says, two will be children 14 or younger. Among those ages 1-14, drowning remains the second-leading cause of accidental deaths behind motor vehicle crashes. The best precaution parents can take is to make sure their kids are wearing the proper life jacket, experts say.
“If you have a child who is not an advanced swimmer yet, or may tire in the pool, you need to have them in a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life vest,” Garrett said. “You need that no matter if you are in a pool, lake or river. You see a lot of the puddle jumper (life jackets) that go around the chest and the arms, but those give you a false sense of assurance. Kids can get them off oftentimes, and also, they can hold a kid’s face down in the water if they get tired.”
Children ages 1-4 have the highest drowning rates, according to the most recent data provided, with most drownings occurring in home swimming pools. Drowning is responsible for more deaths among children ages 1-4 than any other cause except for birth defects.
Public pools are also starting to welcome patrons, including the Schifferdecker Family Aquatic Center that opened last Monday afternoon, where children ages 15 and younger must be accompanied by someone 16 or older to enter. And while most community pools and water parks have lifeguards on duty, parents should still keep an eye on their children at all times.
“I was a lifeguard growing up, and I can tell you that lifeguards are watching a lot of people,” Garrett said. “When kids go under, they do it silently. They often get tired or travel from the shallow part to the deep end, and all of a sudden, the water is over their heads. They don’t make a lot of noise or give much of a warning that they are tired, so it is really important that parents watch their children at all times in the water.”
Many of the precautions taken at at public swimming pools and waterparks should be transferred to water fun at local rivers and lakes too. Unlike swimming pools, rivers and lakes hold even more dangers for small children.
“There is a lot going on in and around a river,” Garrett said. “You want to know what the (river) current situation is. If there was heavy rain recently, you may have a stronger current, which will increase a drowning risk for children of any age. There may be a downed tree submerged downriver, which could be a problem if you are kayaking or tubing. There is also more bacteria in that sort of water, so you want to avoid swimming in (natural bodies of water) if you have an open wound or sore.
“Having direct eyes on your children while they are in the water is the best precaution you can take. You may need a couple of designated water watchers if you have a big group.”
Of course, getting children familiar with the water in the form of swim lessons is also helpful.
“A child knowing how to swim can really save their life,” Garrett said. “It is no substitute to proper safety measures, but having those swim lessons while taking the correct safety measures can be very helpful.”
More information for water safety aimed at children can be found at healthychildren.org.
Water safety rules
• Always have an adult watch you when you are in the pool — even in your own backyard. Never go in the pool if there is no adult around. Always call an adult or lifeguard if there is an emergency.
• Gates are around pools for a reason — to keep kids away from the water when there isn’t a lifeguard or adult around to watch them. Never go through any pool gates when they are closed. Stay safe and stay out.
• Always obey pool rules.
• Swim with a buddy.
• If you’re learning to swim, ask your mom or dad to make sure your flotation devices are Coast Guard-approved.
• Walk slowly in the pool area. Don’t run.
• Swim at a depth that is safe for you. If you’re just learning to swim, stay in the shallow end.
• Don’t push or jump on others. You could accidentally hurt someone or yourself.
• Toys to help you float come in many shapes and sizes — an inner tube, air mattress or beach ball, for example. Although they’re fun and can help you while you learn to swim, they can’t save a life. They’re toys that can lose air or float away.
• Don’t chew gum or eat while you swim — you could choke.
• Always swim where a lifeguard can see you and in areas that are marked for swimmers to use.
• Wear protective footwear if surfaces are rough or rocky.
• Never pretend to be drowning. The lifeguard may take you seriously.
• Always go down the water slide face up and feet first. This is the safe and correct way to ride.
SOURCE: Healthkids.org
