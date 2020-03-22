Experts: Isolation could lead to surge in domestic abuse

Health officials are urging social distancing and working from home to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but advocates for the abused say this type of isolation can make it easier for abusers to control their victims.
Most people feel safe behind the walls of their homes. Working from home will not cause a major disruption in their lives. But for others, staying home can be a matter of life and death if they face violence or dating abuse.
Anecdotal evidence and studies show a link between natural disasters and violence. Intimate partner violence, child abuse and sexual violence are highly prevalent after disasters due to contributing factors that include increased stress, destruction of social networks and feelings of powerlessness, according to a 2005 publication by the World Health Organization.
For example, Lafayette House saw an upsurge in clients after the Joplin tornado in 2011. It was the fullest it has ever been in terms of residents, according to Louise Secker, development director.
Area advocates are reminding the public that sometimes a job is the only escape for people who suffer abuse or a toxic home environment. As more businesses continue to shut down, emergency shelters in the region plan to remain open through the outbreak.
Lafayette House
Joplin’s Lafayette House offers services for those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault and substance use disorders. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 36.1% of Missouri women and 40.4% of Missouri men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes.
Secker said social distancing and isolation can be a tool that abusers already are using to keep their victims away from people to exert control over them.
“It’s more important than ever for neighbors and family members to be reaching out and checking up on each other, especially in a time when people may be more isolated than they would be on a regular day,” she said.
Secker said the shelter is open and has not been turning anyone away, despite rumors on social media. The center is following the latest health and safety precautions, limiting in-person visits when possible and using technology to connect with clients.
“We’re still providing shelter for people who are in physical danger and doing our best to make sure there’s proper distance in the rooms and the same thing in our dining room,” Secker said. “We’ve got a decent amount of clients here right now, and if anyone is in physical danger, our doors are open.”
Gary Stubblefield, secretary of Lafayette House's board of directors, lost his only sibling, Diana Kelley, then 24, to domestic violence in 1990. The young woman's estranged husband was convicted of first-degree murder in her death, as well as first-degree murder in the death of his second wife, and was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.
Stubblefield expressed concern for other people’s safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“The current climate we’re in right now concerns me because we saw, after the 2011 tornado, financial strain that led to high stress levels,” he said. “People were in close quarters who maybe didn’t spend a lot of time together, so there was an increase in domestic abuse. With everything that’s going on now and the uncertainty with jobs, all of the pieces are there for a repeat.”
For two decades, Stubblefield couldn’t talk about how he lost his sister, but he now tells her story in order to help other domestic violence victims.
“It was too difficult, but then I made the decision that I could be her voice,” he said. “I’m not going to say it’s easy because it’s very difficult, but that’s the deal that you make with yourself. Sometimes when I share her story, I’m contacted by ladies who have been there in that situation or are in that situation.”
Community Crisis Center
The Community Crisis Center of Northeast Oklahoma in Miami supports victims of stalking, domestic abuse or sexual assault. There are also satellite advocacy centers in Vinita and Jay.
Kelsey Samuels, executive director of the center in Miami, said that for many victims of domestic violence, the outside world is safer than their own home.
“Uncertainty and rising tensions associated with the COVID-19 can escalate already-existing violence and leave victims and their children vulnerable in their home,” she said. “Leaving can be even more difficult since many Americans are now required to quarantine or work from home. This means the abuser may constantly be in the house for the next few weeks.”
The center reported an influx in both hotline calls and individuals seeking shelter since the pandemic began. Samuels said violence hotlines, shelters and advocacy services are vital during an outbreak like COVID-19, and the center will continue to remain open to serve and house clients as long as it’s allowed by state and national authorities.
“The anxiety caused by the pandemic mixed with existing trauma can be difficult for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking to cope with,” she said. “We are working with counselors who are willing to provide telehealth sessions to our clients during this difficult time.”
Lisa Arnold, family violence prevention supervisor for the Wyandotte Nation, said the outbreak will make dangerous situations worse because offenders now have nothing but time on their hands.
“They have all of this extra stress, and nobody knows when this is going to end,” she said. “That’s the biggest issue, I think. There’s no end in sight. There’s no definitive release. It really puts people in a bad situation because a lot of times work and school are the only way out for some people. I would encourage them not to stay in a dangerous situation just because of this quarantine. It’s not worth the risk because it can escalate out of hand in a moment.”
Safehouse Crisis Center
Safehouse Crisis Center in Pittsburg, Kansas, also serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking. Rebecca Brubaker, executive director, said she believes the COVID-19 outbreak will most likely lead to a rise in domestic abuse cases.
“Around the holidays, it gets more severe because of the stress, so we know that these kinds of events will cause domestic violence incidents to increase,” she said. “If someone is in a situation like this, they can call our office, talk to an advocate and do some safety planning around that. Our advocates can give them ideas on how to distance themselves and use social distancing as an excuse to not be closer to the abuser, if it’s escalating.”
Safehouse is performing advocacy services over the phone instead of face to face to help protect staff and residents. Brubaker said other guidelines, such as the CDC’s recommendation to limit large groups of people, pose a challenge for area shelters.
“We’re trying to take precautions, and we’re asking clientele not to go from the shelter ... not to just be out in the community interacting with all sorts of people,” she said. "That puts them at risk and our staff at risk. We want to make sure we have staff to cover shelters in order to keep them open.”
Additionally, the current trend of people hoarding supplies has made it difficult for shelters to give their clients basic necessities like toilet paper, she said.
Hotlines for help
• Lafayette House: 417-782-1772 or 1-800-416-1772.
• Community Crisis Center: 918-540-2275 or 1-800-400-0883.
• Safehouse Crisis Center: 620-231-8692.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.