Christmas looks different for Donna Allen, of Grove, Oklahoma, this year as she faces her first holiday season after the recent death of her mother.
"I am grieving right now, but I'm in that denial stage," she said. "I think I'm just trying to numb myself through the holidays."
Grief comes in many forms during the holidays — the loss of a family member, a divorce, the loss of a job, health issues or changing family dynamics. Faustina Abrahams, director of advising, counseling and testing services at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, said it’s important to face feelings of loss and acknowledge life’s changes.
“Not all grief can be painful; it could be anything that changes the normal,” she said.
Abrahams said people should remain mindful of their feelings and acknowledge when something doesn’t feel right. Grief, mixed with holiday stress, can manifest as loneliness, irritation or even a numb feeling, she said.
She encourages families to discuss and embrace differences in upcoming holiday observances. She also suggests individuals find ways to introduce new rituals or traditions into their experiences.
Abrahams said it’s important that people not let grief consume them, and she cautions against isolation. That could lead to a despondency in which a person might consider unhealthy outlets such as self-harm or recklessness.
She suggests people identify their support system, or key people who can check in, see how they are and talk about things. She also encourages people to get out of their comfort zone by going for a walk in nature or at the mall.
“Avoid any mood-altering behavior such as drinking more than typical to numb the pain or taking drugs to alter a mood in order to cope,” Abrahams said. “Find ways to tap into coping skills. Self-care is critical."
Combating holiday stress
Experts say holiday stress affects people differently.
“Stress is subjective,” said Janie Sweeten, a licensed professional counselor in Northeast Oklahoma. “What I perceive as really stressful, you may not perceive it that way.”
Stress often comes during the holidays when people set themselves up to be disappointed by unmet expectations.
“My mom used to say, 'You can plan a picnic, you just can’t plan if it’s going to rain or if the ants will invade,'” Sweeten said. “You need to learn to roll with it, have a level of adaptability. Most people don’t like change. But when you learn to adapt and roll with it, that’s when you can be a happy individual.”
Family relationships also can play a role in creating stress, said the Rev. Gary Bishop, chaplain for Integris Grove Hospital. But instead of expecting Mom not to burn this year's green bean casserole, for example, find a way to step in and offer help, he said.
“Flexibility and adaptability (are) what it’s all about,” Bishop said. “Be nice to yourself. Acknowledge the rough moments or memories, then embrace (the moment).”
To combat stress this year, Sweeten recommends the following:
• Get enough sleep.
• Eat a healthy diet.
• Exercise.
• Limit alcohol consumption.
• Learn to say no.
• Ask for help.
• Remember that not all traditions must take place.
Allen and her husband have already tackled some of the experts' advice. They've purchased an Elf on the Shelf to start a new tradition with their 3-year-old daughter, Elliott.
"We did it so she won't be naughty," Allen said with a laugh.
Need help?
The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available at 1-800-273-8255, and Ozark Center’s hotline is 800-247-0661. Ozark Center also offers a program whereby counselors are available 24 hours a day to communicate confidentially with people by text or computer. To begin, text “Register” to 720-7-TXTOZK.
