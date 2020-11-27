It’s been with us for a while now, as phrases like “the winter blues” and “winter blahs” have been bandied about by the public for decades. Yet there’s a name for it: seasonal affective disorder. And its symptoms of feeling down, fatigued or unmotivated are familiar to many.
People — primarily women, who are four times as likely as men to suffer SAD symptoms — grow sad, cry, stay inside, wear pajamas, live near a couch and can’t stand the sight of gray skies, bruised clouds and winter snows and slushes outside the windows. They crave yellow sunshine and colorful greens and blues of summer, which seem a lifetime away.
Often dubbed “winter depression,” SAD usually begins in the late fall or early winter and slowly fades away by late spring or early summer. That's why, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians, SAD is far more common the farther north you go; it’s seven times more common in people living in Washington state, for example, than those living in Florida.
“We are seeing a lot of people who are seeking out treatment for depressionlike symptoms because we haven’t been able to be connected to the people that have kept us grounded and help relieve some of those symptoms,” said Stephen McCullough, a counselor at Ozark Center in Joplin.
The reason more people feel cut off from loved ones in 2020 over previous years has to do, of course, with the global COVID-19 pandemic. For SAD sufferers, the coronavirus hit just as winter was transitioning into early spring. But with the calendar flipping into December on Tuesday, people may be facing much tougher times ahead.
Simply put, COVID-19 will prove to have a negative effect on SAD sufferers, McCullough said.
“Part of the concern with depression or even with SAD is (people will go through) periods of loss of interest in activities that they once enjoyed ... and so with COVID, it makes that isolation far worse and limits the ability for people to really engage in the activities they enjoyed — especially if they are social distancing activities,” he said.
SAD affects 10 million Americans, with symptoms triggered as early as November, when clocks nationwide are set back an hour. When this happens, some people experience emerging feelings of sadness and sluggishness, as well as fluctuations in weight.
Many people try to self-manage the symptoms at first before seeking professional help.
“We see people working through issues they are having,” McCullough said. “They may be having difficulties working and not having enough energy. Sometimes we see people sleeping, either too much or having insomnia. They may experience seasonal changes in weight, or they may be feeling agitated because they’re stuck and they can’t seem to fix it."
The good news, McCullough said, “is there are treatments available, and those treatments are very successful.”
Light therapy can work wonders, experts say, because winter depression is most likely caused by a lack of sunshine. SAD sufferers can use a special light box or a light visor worn on the head for 30 minutes a day in the fall and winter, when people are most likely to be depressed.
“We will always try therapy first because therapy can be very effective in treating SAD and depression,” McCullough said.
For those suffering from depression, Ozark Center, which is the behavioral health branch of Freeman Health System, offers an urgent care for behavioral health issues. Urgent Behavioral Solutions, 3230 Wisconsin Ave., offers an alternative to the emergency room and saves times and money for those 16 and older who have significant behavioral health symptoms. Hours have been extended each day to 9 p.m.
“We know that the body and the mind are connected; if one is not doing well, the other one also will not be doing well,” McCullough said. “If you’re not physically healthy, you’re not mentally healthy. It is a symbiotic relationship, and we want to make sure we’re addressing both sides of it to make sure they feel well and whole, both mentally and physically.”
Tips for coping
• Let the light in: Use a light therapy device containing white fluorescent light tubes for 15 to 30 minutes, two or three times a day.
• Exercise outside: Fresh air can make you feel better.
• Shift your thinking: Studies have shown changing your thoughts and behavior can alleviate seasonal affective disorder symptoms. Fight depression by starting a new hobby.
• Use mind/body therapies: Practice mediation, yoga, tai chi or even deep breathing, which greatly alters brain function and improves the quality of thoughts and feelings.
• Get help: If your SAD symptoms are severe or won’t go away or seem to worsen, your doctor may prescribe a wide range of therapy and medications to help alleviate symptoms.
Source: Henry Ford Health System
