It took about 30 minutes for the star of the show to make his appearance. Excited shouts of “I see him at one o’clock,” referring to the front of the boat, sounded as the male bald eagle took off from a branch on the shore of Beaver Lake. Rapid clicks of shutters from photographers on the Eagle Watch Cruise followed him as he circled the boat, while seeming to play with a crow in the air.
Tim Johnson, nature division chairman of the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas, said it doesn't take expensive equipment to photograph eagles. Instead, the most important things are patience and practice.
“Be patient; don’t be in a hurry to buy the latest and greatest equipment,” Johnson said. “Usually, you can get by with what you’ve got. You can get good eagle photos on one of these cruises, or just by going out there and being in the right spot at the right time. It doesn’t take a big honkin’ lens to take great eagle photos.”
The Eagle Watch Cruise last month was one of three with the photographic society. The others are on the first Saturday of January and February, taking off from the Rocky Branch Recreation Area Marina at Beaver Lake.
Interested photographers can register by calling Hobbs State Conservation Park at 479-789-5000. The cruises are open to photographers of any skill looking to catch these birds in their natural habitat.
Even though the Dec. 4 cruise saw just one eagle, naturalists expect more to be spotted as northern waters freeze and force the eagles south to hunt. Johnson said he’s also spotted more resident eagles in the area. These eagles will make their nests and lay their eggs in early January, hatching in March. Conservation efforts have made it easier to find eagles in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas.
“When I was growing up, the only place I had seen an eagle was in the National Zoo,” Johnson said. “I was probably 30 before I saw a bald eagle in the wild. Now, just the other day, I was raking leaves and one flew over my house. They’re certainly more prevalent now than they used to be.”
Lori Rice, master naturalist at Hobbs State Park Conservation Area, said understanding the predatory nature of eagles helps spot them for photos. Eagles favor hunting from bald trees along bodies of water, where their view of fish is unobstructed by leaves. They like to sit in tall pine trees, usually 100 to 150 feet off the ground.
While sunny days might be better for photography, eagles prefer cloudy weather, Rice said. On sunny days, the light reflects off the water and eagles can’t see their prey as clearly. These hunters are likely to be male eagles, who are smaller and more aerodynamic than the females. In February and March, eagles are most active as they hunt for the recently hatched young. The ideal time of day to spot them is first thing in the morning and last thing in the afternoon.
“Eagles are inherently lazy. They’ll be sitting somewhere it’s easy to fish in the morning,” Johnson said. “After a cold night, they’re looking to fill up first thing in the morning.”
Patience is key when photographing these predators. Keep in mind that you’re not in a zoo, you’re photographing wild animals, Johnson said.
“To photograph eagles or any wildlife, you’re going to have to spend some time doing it,” Johnson said. “You have to study the animals and know where their habitat is. Then it’s a lot of waiting. There’s a lot of times where I’ll wait three or four hours and get a couple of shots and then have to come back the next day. Very rarely can you just show up and in 10 minutes wind up with a shot that’s a wall hanger. It usually doesn’t happen like that.”
Also, learn the basics of photography. Then practice often. Like everything, it’s hard to be an expert if you don’t practice.
“It’s an evolving process. I can’t stress enough practice, practice, practice,” Johnson said. “It’s good to practice even if it’s going out to your back deck, watching your bird feeder and trying to photograph birds flying at your feeder. It’ll develop some of that muscle memory, and you’ll develop a feeling for your settings that will help you get some nice photos when you’re working with big birds.”
On the technical side, a photographer usually will want to use a longer lens for eagle photography. A problem with using a longer lens can be getting enough light into the lens for a proper exposure. Johnson said it’s important to pay attention to the three components of exposure: shutter speed, aperture and ISO. All three work to balance the picture’s exposure, like a three-legged stool.
To capture a flying eagle clearly, you’ll want to use a shutter speed of at least 1/800th of a second, Johnson said. The longer the lens, the faster the shutter speed you’ll need to use. If your photos are slightly blurry, then you can raise shutter speed, Johnson recommends using a minimum aperture of f8. Flying eagles have wide wingspans, which require a larger depth of field to keep the entire bird in focus. Johnson usually sets his ISO on automatic, keeping in mind that noise appears on the photo the higher it goes.
It’s helpful to treat photographing eagles like you would a sports event. Johnson advises setting your camera auto focus mode to “AI-Servo” or “AF-C.” This will allow your camera to constantly adjust focus to the subject as it moves. Also, Johnson said it’s good to use continuous shutter mode on the camera. This lets you take photos as long as you’re pressing the shutter button, giving you plenty of images to choose from as an eagle is in flight.
The best detail is often captured with horizontal light, found commonly in the first few hours of morning and again in the afternoon. Johnson said to be mindful of the sun's position and, if possible, to have sun to your back. This results in better illumination of the subject, and it is easier to get proper focus.
Curtis Gilmore, 14, kept all these tips in mind as he waited for an eagle opportunity on the boat. It took patience to stay alert for 30 minutes for the first and only eagle photo opportunity of the day. Gilmore practiced with his camera many times before coming on the cruise with his grandparents. When he first spotted the eagle making its appearance, he snapped a photo of it leaping off a branch. He proudly showed the photo to the other photographers on the boat, displaying the eagle with its wings shaped in a wide “W.”
“I’ve had some experience with photography, taking photos here and there,” Gilmore said. “I did take a shot of a pigeon on a window, so that’s my experience with wildlife photography before today. I’m glad I got a good picture of the eagle; that’s my first time trying to take a picture of a flying bird up close. It’s very cool.”
