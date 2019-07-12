VINITA, Okla. — Lorene Bible was frustrated when she left Craig County District Court on Friday after suspect Ronnie Dean Busick’s preliminary hearing was delayed for the eighth time.
“We’re not giving up until we find her,” she said. Bible is the mother of presumed slaying victim Lauria Bible. When asked what she will do if he doesn't end up going to trial, she said, "We’ll still push and see what’s out there.”
Bible was joined in court for Busick’s hearing by two of her nieces who wore black shirts that said: “Find Lauria Bible. Find Ashley Freeman. Bible Bureau of Investigation.”
All three sat in the front row during the hearing.
But Busick never entered the courtroom. Instead, he listened in an adjacent room through a cracked door. Bible described the behavior as unusual, and she worries that Busick is playing the “incompetency card” as a defense tactic to avoid trial.
“He sat in the room next door as if to say that his brain function is so bad that he had to be put in there,” she said.
Busick, 67, is believed to be the only surviving suspect in a 20-year-old case. He is facing four counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping and an arson charge in the 1999 slayings of Danny and Kathy Freeman, the burning of their trailer home near Welch, Oklahoma, and the abduction and killings of their daughter, Ashley Freeman, and her best friend, Lauria Bible, both 16. The girls' bodies have never been found.
He is alleged to have worked with Warren "Phil" Welch II and David A. Pennington in committing the crimes. Welch died in 2007. He was 54 when the girls disappeared. Pennington, who was 41 at the time, died in 2015 at the age of 57. Neither of them were charged.
On Friday, Special District Judge Jacqueline Stout met with attorneys for the state and the defense to determine how they’ll be pursuing the pending competency evaluations ordered for the suspect. Competency is the ability for the suspect to comprehend his charges, what’s going on around him and the ability to defend himself, officials said.
In June, Busick’s attorneys filed an application for determination of the mental competency of their client before moving forward with criminal proceedings. They argue that Busick “is incompetent to stand trial due to cognitive impairments from brain damage as a result of a gunshot wound to the head (in 1978), and other factors, affecting brain function,” according to the competency application.
Gilbert Martinez, a forensic neuropsychologist, was hired by the defense to assess Busick’s brain functioning, and his initial results showed that Busick tested at an IQ of 74. Average IQ is 100. Under Oklahoma law, Busick cannot be prosecuted until it can be determined that he is competent.
“We’re still in the process of collecting records, so he (Martinez) wants to review all of the records because he just did a preliminary letter that provides the basis for the doubt, as to competency, which the statute requires,” Gretchen Mosley, Busick’s lead attorney, told the Globe after the hearing. “But that’s not his full report.”
Isaac Shields, assistant district attorney and chief prosecutor, told the court that he visited with their own competency expert, forensic psychologist Shawn Roberson who will examine Busick next month. That report should be prepared in September.
The judge also ordered a competency evaluation with an "forensic evaluator" from the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, according to a court order filed Friday.
Mosley said in court that Martinez is a neuropsychologist who specializes in traumatic brain injury and she is not sure the experts proposed by the state and the judge will have the necessary qualifications to assess brain function.
“We just want to make sure that qualified experts are assessing him for traumatic brain injury,” Mosley said to the Globe. “From my understanding, a forensic psychologist mostly looks at mental illness. A neuropsychologist does brain function, and they have all of these tests where they’re able to determine how a person’s brain functions in different areas.”
In an interview with the Globe, Shields said the state is ready to move forward with the case after hiring Roberson, and noted the district attorney’s office has worked with Roberson on a number of cases. Roberson will perform the examination in the jail.
“You don’t have to be a neuropsychologist in order to determine competency,” Shields said. “Competency — it’s our position that it doesn’t matter the underlying reason why someone is incompetent. A forensic psychologist is an expert in determining whether competency exists. How one came to be incompetent is not relevant, whatsoever, whether it’s dementia or mental retardation.
“The defense is saying that you have to have an expert as to why he’s incompetent, but that’s not before the court,” Shields added. “What’s before the court is whether he is incompetent. The real issue is I’d rather have someone who’s done lots of competency evaluations and not someone who’s done a lot of neuropsychological examinations, because that’s not what’s in question.”
Judge Stout encouraged the prosecution and defense to have their experts ready in time to move the case forward. The next hearing has been set for Sept. 27 to give officials enough time to conduct a total of three competency evaluations to determine if Busick is mentally fit to stand trial.
“My frustration is with Gretchen (Mosley),” said Lorene Bible. “She’s trying to press the traumatic brain injury. Well, he (Busick) has been fine since he was 18 years old. It didn’t stop him from doing what he wanted.”
