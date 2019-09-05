Expo to feature lessons from 'Uncle Mud,' who builds everyday items from nature

NEOSHO, Mo. — As Chris McClellen sees it, his job includes empowering people to harness natural resources in a way that makes them useful for everyday living.
McClellen, or "Uncle Mud" as he is commonly known, travels throughout the U.S. teaching people how to use clay, mud, straw, water and other items found in nature to repurpose them into pizza ovens, rocket mass heaters and even houses.
“I teach people how to use the oldest building supply, or mud, not only because it’s durable but because it’s easy to fix,” he said.
McClellen is slated to put his expertise on display this weekend at the Ozarks Homesteading Expo, where he'll demonstrate how to create and use cob, a natural substance for building using clay. He believes attending such events is beneficial because it gives him a chance to teach others about what they can do with the resources at hand.
Becoming ‘Uncle Mud’
McClellen picked the moniker "Uncle Mud" more than 15 years ago when he attended an event where other men shared his first name, Chris. He told people then to call him Mud, and the name stuck. As he began teaching and serving as a mentor, the name morphed into Uncle Mud.
His interest in mud as a building supply came after he joined a group of “like-minded craftspeople” gathered in central New York to build a house using materials found on-site. After that event, he said, he never looked back.
McClellen said using natural resources is a solution for those seeking an alternative to what he describes as a consumerist society.
“When we say we do something ourselves, we go to Home Depot, buy stuff and tools, and do the assembly work,” he said. “It takes something out of our humanity, our curiosity. Using natural resources is what our ancestors did for shelter, so we might wander around in the woods looking for a pretty branch to use as a doorknob instead. We ask ourselves what can we do for ourselves, using the type of resources we might otherwise consider a wasted product.”
McClellen often uses his own home as an example of what people can do using natural resources.
“I could live in a house that’s a lot prettier, and it’s not quite perfect,” he said. “But I can remember the kids who helped me make the paint out of spoiled milk, or who helped me sculpt walls out of the sandy soil. There’s something of their story, which stays with me in the home.”
Sharing, teaching
McClellen sees himself as a “cheerleader and guidance counselor” rather than expert.
“It’s a continuing learning process and a continuous discovery process," he said. "I always ask what can I do or what can I work with in that situation.”
One of the items McClellen teaches people to build is a wood stove using mud and scrap metal. The stove, known as a rocket mass heater, can reduce a person’s heating bill substantially. He said the heater he made for his home reduced his heating bill from $1,000 a month to less than $100 a year.
McClellen has since passed his love of working with natural resources to other members of his family, including his daughter, Sarah. At age 6, Sarah joined her father at an event where she watched people use resources to build a home. She became so interested in the project that the pair continued to build things together throughout her childhood, with McClellen teaching her how to use tools.
At the age of 18, she helped her father build a two-story home in a tree in the woods behind the family’s main house. The structure was her home for more than a year and a half before she left to pursue a civil engineering degree at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.
“Building the tree house made a huge difference in how she felt about herself and her own abilities,” McClellen said. “Now she knows she can jump in and do anything she puts her mind to.”
This weekend
At this weekend's expo, McClellen's classes will include an introduction to building with mud. Another class will feature McClellen’s pizza oven made from cob. A third session will discuss how to build a composting toilet for $25, helping homeowners reduce the amount of water used on a daily basis and providing them with a compost filled with nutrients for their plants and garden.
One class geared toward children will teach them how to build fairy houses out of mud and sticks. It was developed as a way to show youngsters what they can do in their backyards, McClellen said.
Organizer Cheryl Franklin developed the expo in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Missouri Grown program, Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, Sprout Faster, the Missouri Alternative & Renewable Energy Technology Center at Crowder College and Tatum Motor Co.
She hopes it serves as two days of educational demonstrations and learning opportunities for anyone with an interest in the sustainable lifestyle.
“I want people to come, say, ‘Wow, I didn’t realize I could do this,’ or leave having a better sense of healthy living, and I want them to have fun,” she said.
