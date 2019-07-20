Expo to focus on sustainable living

NEOSHO, Mo. — Cheryl Franklin is a example of the mantra “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”
Forced retirement last year from a job she loved left Franklin wondering what might be in store for her future. During a regrouping process, she began to fall back on another passion: homesteading and the sustainable living lifestyle.
It’s a way of life she first discovered in the late 1970s when she moved to Southwest Missouri yet wanted to have some of the ethnic foods she grew up with in Buffalo, New York.
Over the course of the past year, Franklin merged a knowledge of marketing and media with her passion for homesteading to form Ozarks Homesteading.
Her first expo, designed to pull together homesteading and sustainable living speakers from across the Ozarks, is set to take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6 and 7, at the Newton County Fairgrounds.
Working in conjunction with Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Missouri Grown, Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, Sprout Faster, the Missouri Alternative & Renewable Energy Technology Center at Crowder College, and Tatum Motor, Franklin hopes to provide two days of educational demonstrations and learning opportunities for anyone with an interest in the sustainable lifestyle.
“This is something that hasn’t been done to this scale and price in the Ozarks,” Franklin said. “I want this to be a community gathering where people can learn more about what interests them and discover a new adventure.”
Ozarks Homesteading is more than an event. It’s a realization of an idea Franklin’s had for years.
“Life changed, and I decided to chase my dream,” Franklin said. “The time is right not just for me but for people in general. A lot of people are looking for a slower pace and opportunities to learn. This will be the place to be if you want to know anything and everything about sustainable living.”
How it began
Franklin and husband Yancy moved to McDonald County, outside of Tiff City, in 1978.
Growing up in upstate New York, Franklin was used to being near stores with a variety of items including Italian sausage, polish sausage, New York-style pizza and pita bread.
Even buffalo wings (or simply wings as she knew them) were then a foreign concept at that time in Southwest Missouri.
“I had to learn how to make everything from scratch,” Franklin said. “I became a scratch-cooking enthusiast.”
Her passion grew as the family began raising their own livestock on Beeman Hollow Farms. Franklin and later her children would milk goats before work and school.
Franklin, a 4-H leader and living history volunteer, found ways to teach learners of all ages about different aspects of sustainable living — everything from raising goats to making lye soap.
“I just have a passion for all of these lost arts and lost skills,” Franklin said.
Ozarks Homesteading
With Ozarks Homesteading, Franklin hopes to bring together multiple facets of the community for the event.
“It started out as a small gathering of homesteading educational opportunities, and then it grew,” she said. “I've spent my whole working career promoting, championing and marketing people. Now that’s what I want to do for the Ozarks. There are so many skilled people here, in lots of different areas.”
The lineup of speakers includes Uncle Mud who will demonstrate how to make cob — an earthen building material made from clay, straw, sand and water. He will show how to use it to create a variety of items, including an earthen pizza oven.
YouTubers Living Traditions Homestead will also attend. The family, based in Ava, has a growing base of viewers for their channel that features videos based upon their experiences.
Officials from the internationally known Mother Earth News plan to bring a bookstore to the event.
“It’s the original guide for self-reliant living,” Franklin said. “It’s the most popular and longest-running sustainable lifestyle magazine.”
A phone call asking for more information led to a screening of the agri-documentary "Sustainable'' during the event.
The documentary, which has been screened at more than 40 festivals worldwide and won the 2016 Global Humanitarian Achievement Award, according to Franklin, looks at the economic and environmental instability of America’s food system while examining the roles of soil loss, water depletion, climate change and the role community leaders play within those issues.
The screening, set for the first night of the event, will bring Hourglass Films producer Matt Wechsler and wife, Annie, to the event. The couple will host a question-and-answer session following the movie.
Franklin said the event will include a little bit of everything and feature what she believes is most important — personal interaction.
“I wanted something beyond YouTube. I wanted to take it to another level,” Franklin said. “I wanted something which encouraged people to get out of their houses and learn how to do something. I have people telling me all of the time, ‘I wish I knew how to do this.’ This will be their chance to learn something new.”
Franklin also hopes the event serves as a way to educate people about different aspects of agriculture in the Ozarks.
“It amazes me how many people are so disconnected from their sources of food,” Franklin said. “I’ve known people who don’t know flour is made from wheat, which simply blows my mind.”
Vendors from across the Four-State Area and adjoining region will be in attendance during both days to provide a variety of demonstrations ranging from butchering and chicken processing, to cheese and soap making as well as growing elderberries and beekeeping.
The vendors will include members of the Joplin Home Brew Club. They will be brewing beer from start to finish each day. Students from Crowder’s agricultural program will showcase how to process a hog on the farm from start to finish.
Several heritage breeds of livestock also will be on display throughout the weekend.
“The whole Ozarks community is involved,” Franklin said. “This is something I’ve wanted to do for years. A lot of people are looking for a slower pace and opportunities to learn. This will be the place to be if they want to know anything and everything about this lifestyle.”
Admission for the event is $5 per person. Students 16 and younger will be free.
“I wanted to keep the admission low so anyone and everyone could have the opportunity to attend,” Franklin said. “I’ve always been a teacher at heart. I love to promote things that are educational and enlightening. I want people to come, say, ‘Wow I didn’t realize I could do this,’ or leave having a better sense of healthy living, and I want them to have fun.”
Franklin hopes the event will grow into regional groups or community gatherings where people can learn aspects of the homesteading lifestyle on an on-going basis.
For more information about Ozarks Homesteading or the expo, visit https://ozarkshomesteading.com.
