PARSONS, Kan. — The Wildcat Extension District of K-State Research and Extension will host its first Maker's Fair and Extension Expo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Southeast Research Center in Parsons, located at the corner of Ness Road and Highway 400.
The event will feature local crafter entrepreneurs, food trucks, a farm animal petting zoo, a 4-H project showcase and hourly demonstrations from K-State Research and Extension. The hands-on demonstrations will cover topics including animal care, tomato plant grafting, fun crafts for kids, cooking, health and nutrition.
