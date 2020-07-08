Tonight, eyes and ears will be focused on something covering noses and mouths.
The Joplin City Council is currently holding a special meeting to discuss making the wearing of masks mandatory within the city, in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. We have already published details of the ordinance that council members will discuss tonight. Reporter Debby Woodin is at the meeting, and as soon as we know how the council votes on that issue, we'll share the news with you.
Joplin isn't the only city holding special meetings about disease-prevention strategies. Neosho City Council will meet tomorrow, but they have changed their guidelines for speakers to address the council.
Also breaking today were the reults of free COVID-19 tests administered by the Missouri National Guard at drive-through events. Almost 9% of the people guard members tested came back as positive for the virus that causes the disease.
We'll be working late tonight so that you can relax and enjoy the rest of your evening. Whether you follow us online for news as it happens or catch up tomorrow morning with your print edition, we appreciate you reading.
