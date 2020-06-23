On the eve of a Joplin City Council meeting to discuss a mandatory mask ordinance as a result of a spike in COVID-19 cases, Globe Staff Writer Debby Woodin has been busy talking to city leaders in Fayetteville about their ordinance, their experiences and what lessons we can learn. She also talks to the president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce about his effort to get back 20,000 face masks that he was bringing to Joplin that were comandeered by the federal government for the national stockpile. As Joplin cases soar, he thinks Joplin needs those masks now.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also is implementing its "box in" strategy to help slow the spread of COVID-91 in Southwest Missouri, where positive cases have exploded in the past two weeks. We'll tell you what that means.
We'll also tell you about three sisters who have spent the last 14 weeks talking with their dad, now a 97-year-old nursing home resident, through a plate glass window.
Volunteers with Vision Carthage were busy Tuesday tearing up some brick sidewalks. We'll tell you why.
And Joe Hadsall has coverage from tonight's Joplin Board of Education meeting.
All of this and more can be found at joplinglobe.com.
