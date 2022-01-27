NEVADA, Mo. — The Cottey College music department will host a faculty recital at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, in the Missouri Recital Hall.
The recital will feature John Ross, assistant professor of music woodwinds; Jackie Lordo, assistant professor of music brass; and Kowoon Lee, adjunct assistant professor of music piano. Sarah Quick, associate professor of anthropology, and Jonathan Greene, assistant professor of English, will perform folk music.
The Missouri Recital Hall is inside the Haidee and Allen Wild Center for the Arts on the northeast corner of Austin and Tower streets.
Admission is free and open to the public. Masks are required.
