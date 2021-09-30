The Free Application for Federal Student Aid will open today for students enrolling in the 2022-23 academic year.
The FAFSA is the primary form used to determine student financial aid eligibility. It is used by colleges and universities, the state and the federal government to award grants, scholarships, work-study opportunities and student loans. Students should submit a FAFSA every year they plan to go to college.
The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development will host FAFSA Frenzy events this fall to help students and families file the form. Financial aid professionals, high school counselors and other volunteers will provide free assistance and answer questions during these events.
Students can receive help at any public FAFSA Frenzy event, no matter where they live, go to school or plan to attend college. The events are open to all high school seniors, current college students and adults interested in attending college. Missouri students attending a FAFSA Frenzy event can apply online for one of 20 $500 Journey to College Scholarships at myscholarshipcentral.org.
Public FAFSA Frenzy events in Southwest Missouri will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15; 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15; and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Cottey College, 1000 W. Austin Blvd. in Nevada. Monett High School also plans to hold a public event, but the date and time have not yet been determined.
When attending, participants should bring their 2020 W-2 forms, copies of their 2020 tax forms, their Social Security number, and their student and parent FSA IDs. Students and parents should apply for separate usernames and passwords at studentaid.gov before attending a FAFSA Frenzy event.
FAFSA Frenzy is sponsored annually by the state education department in partnership with the Missouri Association of Student Financial Aid Personnel, the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority and the National College Attainment Network.
Volunteers have assisted more than 25,000 Missouri students since FAFSA completion events began in 2004, according to the education department.
