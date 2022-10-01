The FAFSA, or the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, is now open for students enrolling in higher education in the 2023-24 academic year.
The FAFSA is the primary form used to determine student financial aid eligibility. It is used by colleges and universities, states and the federal government to award grants, scholarships, work-study and student loans. Students should submit a FAFSA every year they plan to attend college.
The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development, in conjunction with schools and colleges around the state, will host FAFSA Frenzy events to help students and families file. Financial aid professionals, high school counselors and other volunteers provide free assistance and answer questions during FAFSA Frenzy events.
“Filing the FAFSA is the first step to understanding how to pay for college,” said Jessica Duren, assistant commissioner for communications and outreach, in a statement. “While the form can be confusing, these free events provide one-on-one assistance to students and their families to navigate this important step of the college-planning process, helping them make more informed decisions about which school they want to attend and how they’re going to pay for it.”
Students can receive help at any public FAFSA Frenzy event, no matter where they live, go to school or plan to attend college. Area FAFSA Frenzy events will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Wednesday, Nov. 16, and Friday, Dec. 2, at Cottey College, 1000 W. Austin Blvd. in Nevada. For a full list of public events, go to journeytocollege.mo.gov/fafsa-frenzy.
In addition, Carthage, Liberal, Monett, Neosho, Pierce City and Southwest high schools plan to hold private FAFSA events for their students in upcoming months.
When attending an event, FAFSA Frenzy participants should bring:
• 2021 W-2 forms.
• Copies of their 2021 tax forms.
• Social Security number.
• Student and parent FSA IDs. Students and parents should create separate usernames and passwords at studentaid.gov before attending a FAFSA Frenzy event.
Missouri students attending a FAFSA Frenzy event can apply online for one of 20 $500 Journey to College Scholarships at myscholarshipcentral.org.
FAFSA Frenzy is sponsored annually by the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development, in partnership with the Missouri Association of Student Financial Aid Personnel, the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority and the National College Attainment Network.
