A Carthage agency is among the recipients of the second round of COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund grants from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
The Fair Acres Family YMCA has received $5,000 from the foundation to provide child care for essential employees in the Carthage area, which is served by the Carthage Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Springfield-based Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
The Y also netted a $5,000 match from the McCune-Brooks Healthcare Foundation and is participating in the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program to ensure adequate staffing levels through June, said Jonathan Roberts, executive director.
"We were pleased, shocked and blessed to be chosen (for the grant funding)," he said. "What it's being used for is free emergency child care for school-aged children for any employee that works for any of the hospitals and medical services in Carthage. We actually started (the child care program) the Monday after spring break, hoping we would get funding, because we knew how important it was."
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks last month announced an initial commitment of $1 million for discretionary grants. Additionally, the foundation's donor advisers have granted more than $700,000 to nonprofit organizations affected by COVID-19 issues.
The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund grants are supporting nonprofit agencies directly involved in addressing regional needs, particularly for vulnerable residents, such as senior citizens and those with food insecurity or health needs.
Grant applications are accepted on a rolling basis. The application process is open to nonprofits and IRS-equivalent organizations like faith and civic agencies.
