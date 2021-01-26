TULSA, Okla. — A woman from Fairland pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to embezzling almost $232,000 from the resort management company that employed her and was sentenced to a year in prison.
Stephanie K. Gragg, 45, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Tulsa to embezzling funds from Shangri-La Management LLC over a two-year period and signing a false income tax return. U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III assessed Gragg a prison term of 12 months to be followed by a year of supervised release and ordered that she pay $231,964 in restitution to Shangri-La Management and $55,036 to the Internal Revenue Service.
Trent Shores, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma, said Gragg's employer "entrusted her with access to corporate funds, and she took advantage of her position to divert corporate money into her personal accounts and to feed a gambling habit."
Gragg dipped into the company's cash collections to the tune of $231,964 between January 2014 and December 2016, depositing a portion of the funds in her accounts at Arvest Bank to pay for her expenses and those of her family, according to the U.S. attorney's office. She also used a portion to gamble, the U.S. attorney's office said.
The case was investigated by the IRS and the FBI.
The U.S. attorney's office said the defendant admitted that she knowingly failed to report the funds she had stolen on her tax returns and had signed under penalty of perjury her 2016 Form 1040 on which she failed to report $103,377 of illegally obtained funds.
