CARTHAGE, Mo. — In an effort to encourage reading, staff at Fairview Elementary let the students soar through the open sky this week in a new immersive learning experience in which they took a “trip” to Spain aboard a flight simulator called Tiger Airlines.
Fairview celebrates reading in February, and a leadership committee of teachers decided a destination trip was in order for students to help expand their imaginations outside the city limits of Carthage. The leadership committee meets once a month and explores ways to meet challenges.
The group came up with three possible destinations for flight simulator project: Australia, Spain and Zambia.
“We came up with a way to choose what we thought would get the kids motivated and interested,” said Linda Gregerson, Title 1 reading specialist at Fairview. “Each teacher had their class choose which one they wanted to go to. Then they wrote it on a piece of paper and turned it into a paper airplane. The teachers had a fly-off, and the airplane that went the farthest was the winner. That’s how we chose Spain.”
Reading comprehension improves in students who have more background knowledge and vocabulary relating to the subject, according to Gregerson.
“It’s been so much fun and motivating,” she said. “Some of our teachers have taken the experience and are doing research projects where they’re researching things about Spain. It’s motivating our kids to read, to think and to be excited about learning. There are lots of ways we can expand on this in the future, but it’s been such a fun learning experience and has made school fun.”
The school went all out to make the flight experience as realistic as possible, and teachers, including Gregerson, even dressed up as flight attendants. Before the students could board the plane, they had to follow security protocol. Their suitcases were “screened” through a black box resembling an X-ray system you would see at an airport.
The youngsters then made their way to the end of security, where teachers used a light-up wand as a handheld metal detector. After having their passports and boarding passes checked, the students excitedly boarded a homemade plane with “Tiger Airlines” written across it. Each attendee also received a golden Tiger Airlines Junior Pilot sticker.
Michelle Hensley, literacy coach at Fairview, was also dressed as a flight attendant and explained how to fasten and unfasten a seat belt. She informed the passengers that their flight to Barcelona, Spain, would take approximately 10 hours. Afterward, she taught the students about turbulence, a word they didn’t know prior to the “trip.”
“Turbulence is when there’s a lot of air movement, so if you’ve ever flown before, and you’re flying, you might get up to some pockets of air that makes the airplane bounce,” said Hensley. “It’s kind of scary when you’re on the airplane unless you know you’re protected.”
The travelers then fastened their seat belts and prepared for takeoff. A smart board in front of the plane displayed a video of what a pilot does behind the control system. While the plane was up in the clouds, the flight attendants passed out in-flight snacks of Rice Krispies Treats and water to the students.
Tiger Airlines soon landed at its destination. Another video with footage of Barcelona, known as the City of Dreams, played for the passengers, teaching them about the different types of animals, architecture, traditions and celebrations in Spain. “Ohs” and “ahs” escaped from their mouths as they spotted the Spanish cathedrals and fountains.
Xavier Faucett, 9, a third grader, said he’s never flown on a plane before but is excited even more so now. He said that if he ever went to Spain, he would take a sketchbook to draw all of the scenery.
“I actually learned how far Spain really is — 4,646 miles, which is a lot,” he said.
Alethia Woolery, 8, a third grader, said she’s been on a real airplane a few times but likes Tiger Airlines much better after riding in it on Friday. Woolery said she learned the colors of the Spanish flag and what a pilot really does.
“I noticed that Spain has a really cool beach and purple fountains,” she said. “I mean, you would never see that stuff in Missouri.”
Jessica Faucett, a paraprofessional at Fairview and Xavier’s mother, said she hopes the students realize that the world is bigger than Carthage.
“I hope this feeds their excitement and curiosity about what people do in different places and what the world looks like,” she said. “Maybe that will help encourage them to go look for the answer somewhere, and if that’s with a book, even better.”
