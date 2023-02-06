WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local theater with a poster for a fake movie about a giant spider attacking its home city has spun something even bigger.
Route 66 Movie Theater in Webb City published a real trailer for the fake movie “Web City” to its Facebook page. The trailer for “Web City” has everything, right down to action movie poses, low bass notes and a creepy rendition of a childhood song.
It was produced, shot and edited by Cameron Smith, entertainment director for the theater. Calling it a “goofy little piece,” it goes hand in hand with a poster he designed for the lobby.
The fake movie poster features a towering, gargantuan spider hovering over a vintage photo of downtown Webb City. It features the title, “Web City: A Great Place to Live and Die.”
Smith designed the poster last year, in the same vein as humorous slides and videos that are featured on the screen before presentations begin.
“We got a lot of feedback from it,” Smith said. “People thought the poster was really funny, and that it was fun to see the town in a different light like that.”
The trailer expands on the concept of the poster. It features actor Era Stone as the lead detective and spider fighter, as well as Hanna Katherine Green and Samantha Burnside as other characters. It can be watched on the theater’s Facebook page, located at www.facebook.com/rt66movie.
The idea for making a trailer for the movie happened pretty quickly: While working on other projects last month, his mind leaped to what such a movie would look like, and quickly landed on a B-movie action flick with cheesy one-liners.
“I reached out to (Stone) and said ‘Hey, I came up with all of these dumb jokes. Do you want to film it this week?’” Smith said. “The other two actresses in the trailer were the first two who bought prints when I offered to sell them. They nailed their roles, and we shot the whole thing in about four hours.”
Smith handled the editing himself, as well, and that didn’t take long either, he said. He livestreamed the editing process, which took about two hours, he said.
It helped that the style of the movie — a creature feature in the style of “Birdemic” or “Sharknado” — lent itself to a type of editing that could be done quickly, he said. It also helped that he had a good idea of what he had captured — the actors got most of their scenes in a single take, he said.
“If you know what you are getting when you shoot it, then that helps,” Smith said. “I am editing as I shoot. ... If you shoot things with confidence and edit with confidence, you can make something look high-production.”
Smith developed his skills for video over a life of being exposed to art. His father was a mural artist in Texas, and he grew up watching him work. One of those clients, a grateful video rental store, gave them a free pass for just about everything.
The discovery of this world of cinema, combined with him finding that he wasn’t very good at painting or drawing, led him to creating movies, he said. Before landing with the Route 66 theater, he did music videos and commercials for clients in Texas.
“I can’t draw well, but I think visually,” Smith said. “We had all these classics on VHS and lifetime free rentals, so I studied all these classic movies and said, ‘I guess I’m doing movies.’”
The trailer goes with the theater’s mission of offering personal touches and good customer service. In December, Smith and the theater released its own commercial featuring a family enjoying a movie together, appealing to an era before streaming movie services and cellphones.
Smith said he remembers the experience of going to see movies with his dad. He said many touchstone moments of life centered around movie houses and seeks to make more projects that show how theaters are collections of moments, not just movies.
“Movie theaters are such a cultural institution, where communities could gather for hours at a time and experience something together,” Smith said. “(Owner Scott Hutson) brought me on to further that, how fun movies can be.”
