Based on name recognition alone, the odds favor incumbent Gov. Mike Parson facing off with Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway in the November general election in Missouri, but first they have to stand for nomination in Tuesday's primaries.
Others seeking the Republican nomination for governor are Raleigh Ritter, Jim Neely and Saundra McDowell. Others seeking the Democratic nomination are Jimmy Matthews, Antoin Johnson, Eric Morrison and Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem.
Other statewide offices up for election this year with nomination contests are those of lieutenant governor and attorney general.
FOR GOVERNOR
REPUBLICANS
• Parson, 64, of Bolivar, was raised on a small farm in Hickory County and owns a cow-calf operation in Bolivar. He took college classes without earning a degree. Parson served as sheriff in Polk County for 12 years and served four terms in the Missouri House of Representatives and two terms in the Missouri Senate. He was elected lieutenant governor of Missouri in 2016 and became governor in May 2018 after Eric Greitens resigned amid scandal.
• Ritter, of Seneca, was born in Joplin and has lived in Missouri all his life. He’s a rancher and a businessman and vice president or Ritter Rail Inc. Ritter earned his bachelor's degree in business from Westminster College in Fulton.
• Neely, 68, of Cameron, is a medical doctor serving his fourth term in the Missouri House of Representatives. He was born in Grandview and worked in Florida as an emergency room physician before returning to Missouri in 1987. He’s also formerly served on the Cameron Board of Education.
• McDowell, 40, of Springfield, received a bachelor’s degree from Drake University in 2007, a bachelor’s degree from Oxford University in 2008 and her law degree from Regents University School of Law in 2010. She ran for Missouri auditor in 2018 and lost to Galloway.
DEMOCRATS
• Galloway, 38, of Columbia, grew up in Fenton and has lived in Missouri all her life.
She attended Missouri University of Science and Technology at Rolla, where she majored in applied mathematics and economics, then attended the University of Missouri, where she earned her master's in business and became a licensed certified public accountant.
She served as Boone County treasurer and was appointed to the office of Missouri state auditor in 2015. She was elected to the post in 2016.
• Matthews, of St. Louis, declined to give his age. He’s lived in St. Louis since grade school and went to school at Rankin Technical College to study automotive technology, Forest Park Community College for business, Harris-Stowe State University for a degree in education and the University of Missouri-St. Louis for a master's degree in special education. He is serving his first four-year term representing the 27th Ward of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, and he serves as a Democratic Party Committee member.
• Johnson, of St. Louis, age unavailable, said she’s been an activist for 25 years and has a bachelor’s degree in urban affairs from Harris-Stowe State University and a master’s degree in public administration from Lindenwood University. She currently is a truck driver for UPS. She is originally from Florida and moved to St. Louis 15 years ago.
• Morrison, 57, of Kansas City, Missouri, grew up in Kansas City and has lived there all his life. He has served as senior pastor at the Kingdom Word Ministries in Kansas City for 18 years and has not served in any political office. He has two associate degrees and a bachelor’s degree in Christian education.
• Van Quaethem, of St. Louis: No contact information for Van Quaethem could be located.
Third-party candidates for Missouri governor are Jerome H. Bauer of St. Louis, running for the Green Party, and Rik Combs of Lohman, running for the Libertarian Party.
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Candidates on both sides of the political aisle are seeking their party's nomination for lieutenant governor.
Democratic candidates are Gregory A. Upchurch and Alissa Canady. Those seeking the GOP nod are incumbent Mike Kehoe, Arnie Dienoff, Aaron Wisdom and Mike Carter.
DEMOCRATS
• Upchurch, 51, was born and raised in St. Charles and owns the Grand Opera House Banquet Center, an event venue in St. Charles. He earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations from Missouri State University and a master's degree in public administration from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. Upchurch made an unsuccessful bid for the Missouri House of Representatives in 2018.
• Canady, 40, was born and raised in Kansas City and works as an attorney. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Park University and her law degree from the University of South Dakota. She has worked as a private attorney and as an assistant county prosecutor in Jackson County. She served one term on the Kansas City City Council and ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Kansas City in 2018.
REPUBLICANS
• Dienoff, age unavailable, is from O’Fallon. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He’s run in the past for the Missouri House of Representatives on numerous occasions and has run for City Council in Bellefontaine Neighbors. He has worked as a property manager and a consultant.
• Kehoe, 58, of Jefferson City, was born in St. Louis and has lived in mid-Missouri for 30 years. He’s owned a car dealership and continues to own a cattle business on his family farm. He served in the Missouri state Senate from 2011 to 2018 before he was appointed to the office of Missouri lieutenant governor by Gov. Mike Parson in 2018.
• Carter, of St. Charles, is an attorney who was born in St. Louis and operates a private practice in St. Charles. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and philosophy at the University of Missouri-St. Louis and a master’s degree in journalism and a law degree, both from the University of Missouri. He has served as Wentzville municipal judge and ran for lieutenant governor of Missouri in 2012.
• Wisdom lives in Williamsburg, but no other bio information could be found.
Third-party candidates are Bill Slantz of St. Charles, running on the Libertarian ticket, and Kelley Dragoo of Kansas City, running on the Green Party ticket.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt will face off in the fall with the winner of a two-way Democratic primary race being waged by Rich Fenneran and Elad Gross.
• Finneran, 36, of St. Louis, was born in New Orleans and grew up in St. Louis County. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina and his law degree from the Washington University School of Law. He served as an assistant U.S. attorney in St. Louis from 2010 to 2017. He currently has a private practice. This is his first run for elected office.
• Gross, 32, of St. Louis, grew up in the St. Louis area and graduated from Clayton High School in 2006. He earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from Duke University and his law degree from Washington University. He was an assistant attorney general in the Missouri attorney general’s office until 2016 and is now in private practice. He’s also served as a public defender in St. Louis. This is his first run for elected office.
One third-party candidate, Kevin C. Babcock of St. Louis, is running for the Libertarian Party nomination.
