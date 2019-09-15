The traditional Fall Fun Night that used to be held each year at St. Mary's Elementary School is making a reincarnated return, complete with a new name and a new purpose.
This year's parishwide Fall Festival is set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the school.
Festival volunteer Jennifer Longnecker said the annual event had to be put on hold for a few years after the destruction of the school and St. Mary's Catholic Church in the 2011 tornado. In the interim, a winter party was held each year.
Now that parishioners and students have settled into their new location at 3025 S. Central City Road, members of the school's parent-teacher group have decided to restore the fall event.
Longnecker said the community is invited to the carnival-themed outdoor festival, which is free to attend, with food and games available for purchase. There also will be carnival games, a possible cornhole tournament, pony rides, a bounce house and an adults-only beer garden, with drinks donated by local businesses.
"Hi-Point Liquor and Club 609 have both done quite a bit for the beer garden, and Festival Mexican Restaurant is donating margaritas," Longnecker said. The festival is also sponsored by the St. Mary's parish itself and several other area businesses.
All proceeds will be put toward playground improvements at the elementary school, which currently has limited playground equipment for children to use.
"There's a potential for a gym to be added to our school in the future," Longnecker said, "but in the meantime, we would really like some more individual places for the kids to play outside. Anything we do, we will want it to stay long-term, so this won't be a temporary playground."
Members of the school's parent-teacher group are currently working to finalize specific pieces of equipment they'd like to see on the playground. Donations to the effort can be made at the festival or by contacting the St. Mary's school office at 417-623-1465.
In addition to pay-to-play games and carnival fun, the parish will sponsor a free bingo game. While the old Fall Fun Night usually held a Halloween theme and included a spook house and trick-or-treating, organizers have chosen to keep this new event separate from Halloween to preserve the church's trunk-or-treat event at the end of October.
"We're just trying to offer a fun evening for everyone to come socialize and enjoy," Longnecker said. "We hope to use this as a starting point for growing the Fall Festival back into some of what it used to be."
