October rings in cooler weather and shorter days, and while we may mourn the end of summer, a symphony of color in the trees lasting for a few weeks could be called the season’s parting gift.
Jon Skinner, community forester for the Missouri Department of Conservation, said recent cool nights will act as a trigger for trees to start the chemical processes that cause leaves to adopt the vibrant colors of fall before dropping those leaves and going into their winter slumber.
“Fall color is always a random occurrence,” Skinner said. “We can’t give exact dates when colors start to show. It’s a combination of temperatures, highs and lows, moisture, amount of sunlight a tree is receiving throughout a day as the season changes. There’s lots of different things that trigger that change in different plants and how the sugars react to give the different colors.”
Drought effects
Skinner said dry weather can change how some kinds of trees enter their winter sleep, causing them to shed their leaves before they change color. It can also change the colors in the leaves that don’t fall early.
Justin Titus, a senior forecaster at the National Weather Service office in Springfield, said precipitation for the year in the Joplin area is near normal, but much of that rain fell in the spring, and the last 90 days or so have been abnormally dry.
Rainfall in the Joplin area has been about 8 1/2 inches short of normal since June 1, according to weather service statistics.
“It’s been dry all summer,” Titus said. “We had an excess of precipitation early in the year, and that leaves us to being pretty near normal for the year as a whole in Joplin. A lot of that is the extra precipitation from the spring, and since June, it has been really dry.”
Joplin and Carthage are in the western end of an area of Missouri from the Kansas line to east of Springfield listed as being in moderate drought by the weather service.
An area of severe drought extends from the far eastern edge of Newton County across northern Barry and southeastern Lawrence counties, and includes all of Christian County south of Springfield.
Skinner said some colors will likely be affected by the lack of rainfall.
“Dry weather does have an impact on many trees,” Skinner said. “What we’re seeing is trees like walnut, hackberry, some others that are dropping leaves already — river birch, trees like that. Those are the trees that give us some of the yellow color we see in the fall, but with the dry weather, they’re just doing what they do naturally, and they’re dropping their leaves.”
Still plenty to see
South of the area of drought, in Roaring River State Park, Kelly Koch, an interpreter in that park, said she’s seeing lots of reds from turning sumac and sassafras, and purples from blooming asters, a fall flower common across the region.
"This year it looks like it is shaping up to be a really nice fall,” Koch said. “This year, I have a really good feeling about it. I've seen some really vibrant red Virginia creeper."
Koch said October is one of the busiest seasons in the park. Not only are the leaves turning, but the weather is cooler. She said the park has seen a busier season than normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Skinner said sumac and sassafras are among the leaves changing in the Joplin area as well.
“What we’ve been noticing is dogwoods, black gums, sassafras, sumac, Virginia creeper are showing either some or a lot of color, but it’s not consistent everywhere,” Skinner said. “We’re seeing red maples and a few sugar maples showing some color. The trees that are showing the most color are the cultivars of red maple that have been selected to provide red color.”
Skinner said later in the fall, the most colorful trees will start to change.
“You transition into the sugar maples," he said. "They’re later and they’re your best fall color trees. That color is less of the brilliant reds and more of the yellows and oranges, so you get a transition there.”
Koch recommended walking some of the miles of trails in Roaring River State Park to get the best views of the color.
She recommended the Fire Tower and Eagle's Nest trails, the latter of which just reopened. One side effect of COVID-19 is that it closed the nature center and allowed Koch time to work on the Eagle's Nest Trail. The Fire Tower Trail is a hike into a more mature Ozark forest as well as glades.
Skinner said getting out to the region’s many trails and natural areas is the best way to take in the colors that highlight the transition from summer to winter.
“Just enjoy it, get out and enjoy the weather,” he said. “It’s not just about trees this time of year. There’s also several kinds of flowers that are out there. Even though people are allergic to it, ragweed is flowering with beautiful yellow flowers. Asters are blooming; they’re purplish right now. Just get out and enjoy nature. It’s a beautiful time of year.”
The Missouri Department of Conservation tracks the progression of fall colors across the state on a website that includes details of which kinds of trees are changing in specific regions. Community forester Jon Skinner said the website doesn't predict color change; it just tells what observers are seeing in each region of the state and is updated every week at https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/fall-colors.
