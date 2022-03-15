Today in the Globe newsroom we saluted a fallen police officer.
Cpl. Ben Cooper was honored today during a funeral at MSSU's Leggett and Platt Center, and a procession that was routed through downtown.
We'll have more on this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Questions asked to Joplin City Council candidates.
- A new film festival at a historic Miami theater.
- Two former Missouri senators advocating for political civility.
Godspeed, Cpl. Cooper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.