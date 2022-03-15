Funeral

Members of the Joplin Police Department listen to the last call for Cpl. Ben Cooper during Tuesday's ceremony at Missouri Southern State University.

Today in the Globe newsroom we saluted a fallen police officer. 

Cpl. Ben Cooper was honored today during a funeral at MSSU's Leggett and Platt Center, and a procession that was routed through downtown. 

Godspeed, Cpl. Cooper. 

