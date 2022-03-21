Men associated with Joplin landmarks were not the only talents in Joplin's early 20th-century mining heyday.
A number of women were also prominent for their accomplishments.
This month, four of those women, specifically those with ties to the Olivia building, are being remembered and celebrated by Historic Murphysburg Preservation Inc. in observance of Women's History Month.
The Olivia building at 320 S. Moffet Ave. is a landmark on the National Register of Historic Places, earning that designation as an example of early 20th-century Revival architecture. It currently is under renovation with an eye toward keeping as many historic features as possible.
It was the only luxury apartment house in town when it was developed by A.E. Bendelari, who came to Joplin in 1900 as a mining pioneer. He discovered and developed one of the richest producing mines ever drilled in the Tri-State Mining District, the Yellow Dog Mine at Oronogo. He also became an executive with the Eagle Picher Co., opening the company's first mine in what became Picher, Oklahoma, managing all of the company's operations there. He later was elected vice president and, in 1928, president of the Eagle Picher Mining Co.
In 1906, Bendelari spent $150,000 to build the five-story Olivia building, hailed as one of the most luxurious apartment buildings in the West. In today's money, that investment would equate to $4.7 million.
In 1903, he married Frances Geddes, and they lived in a main-floor apartment at the Olivia for several years. She was one of four children of James and Dollie Geddes, who lived at 301 S. Sergeant Ave.
Frances Geddes Bendelari
James Geddes, in addition to having financial interests in the mining industry, was an attorney, investment broker, and owned and published the Joplin News Herald and the Springfield Republican.
His daughter, Frances, had her own talents. She became a singer and soloist who trained with a well-known music composer and coach, William Leib, known as "the dean of Kansas City's music world," according to Murphysburg resident and researcher Mary Anne Phillips.
Frances is one of the four Bendelari women being recognized by Murphysburg.
Her instructor, Leib, came to Joplin after a career that took him from Quincy, Illinois, to Minneapolis, and finally to Kansas City. He had toured the nation throughout his career with his vocalists and choral societies he coached.
Of all the singers he knew and had coached, he selected Frances to perform for the first time a piece Leib composed from a popular poem of the day. "In Flanders Field," a poem written by Lt. Col. John McCrea, of Montreal, as a memorial to those who served in World War I, was set to music by Leib. The song is still performed today.
Frances' skill as a vocalist was mostly attributed to the cultivation by Leib. She also studied music in New York and performed with the Music League of the People's Institute in New York for a time.
One of the local performances in which she was hailed a "triumph," according to Joplin Globe reporting of the day, was in 1919 with the Minneapolis Symphony Orchestra. That orchestra stopped in Joplin annually during that time period and featured a different local performer each time, attracting sellout audiences, according to the Globe.
Her career in music lasted longer than her marriage. Frances and A.E. Bendelari divorced in 1923.
She moved to Hollywood, and he moved only months later to Lexington, Kentucky, with a new wife, Grace Fall. He occasionally visited Joplin after that but never lived here again, according to his obituary. He died in 1952 in Lexington, and wife Grace died four months later. Neither marriage had resulted in any children; his survivor was his brother, F.N. Bendelari, whose first name was Frederick.
The Bendelaris, particularly A.E., were well known across the nation for their experience in the mining industry.
But the accomplishments of A.E. Bendelari's three nieces brought additional notice to Joplin. They were the daughters of Frederick Bendelari, of Joplin. He too was in the mining business and the family businesses.
"When any one of the three Bendelari sisters starts a new venture, it is looked upon with great interest because of the achievements of the other two," The Kansas City Star reported in a story in 1935.
Mary Bendelari
One of the nieces, Mary Bendelari, ventured to Canada for college and then to New York to attend art school. After graduating, she visited Paris and then stayed when she became intrigued by an unusual style of footwear worn by Balkan peasants, she told the Washington, D.C., Sunday Star newspaper in 1929. Parisian footwear was short and did not fit the longer feet of American women.
At age 22, she got money from her father to start a business to make a more comfortable shoe in Europe. She had a Bohemian shoemaker make a sample pair from a drawing of a pair she envisioned, made from leather and straw, with short heels. Her first 200 pairs sold quickly. She expanded her Paris factory, where her workers called her "la petite patronne," their little boss, Time magazine reported. She opened a small retail store in Paris and another in New York. Soon she was making $150,000 a year, according to the Time article.
But with her success came the copycats, Phillips said, who stole what had been brisk business for the young American entrepreneur. Her factory went out of business, and at about the same time, she was facing a takeover of the property where her factory was located in Paris. But rather than surrender her $150-per-year lease, she held out, and the property buyer paid her $25,000 for her lease.
Afterward, in 1927, she came back to the U.S. and spent two years helping other other fashion designers try to make a case for copyright protections for creative designs. Her testimony before the House Patents Committee was covered by the media. Time magazine described her as "a stubborn, fuzzy-haired Paris-New York shoe designer" who was the originator of the Deauville sandal.
The House panel sided with the opposition, which said retailers would be forced to pay royalties on all kinds of products if the proposed copyright law for fashion designers was passed.
Mary Bendelari eventually resettled in New York, where she became an art authenticator.
"I think she was the most famous of the three," Phillips said of the Frederick Bendelari daughters.
Olivia Bendelari
Olivia Bendelari also is the daughter of Frederick and granddaughter of the apartment building's namesake, the mother of the Bendelari brothers.
Upon completing school in Joplin, Olivia went to Europe. She too stopped in Paris, where she studied art, but she continued her studies in Paris, Switzerland, Italy and Austria. Upon completing her studies, Olivia returned to Joplin, where she kept a studio in the former Cunningham building, according to records of the Post Art Library at the Joplin Public Library.
Before long, though, she traveled east and set up her easel in New York City's Greenwich Village.
She had an interest in aviation and was a student pilot. She was a muralist who soon adopted the specialty of painting aviation subjects.
Among her commissions was “Civil Aviation” for the Museum of Science located in Radio City, New York. Her work also has been displayed at the Smithsonian.
Helen Boughton-Leigh McAlpin
Helen (Bendelari) Boughton-Leigh McAlpin, the third of the three daughters of Frederick Bendelari, was a champion Olympic skier who, as a British subject by marriage, skied on British teams in 1932, 1933 and 1934. She was the first American woman to ski on the European continent in international competition because American skiers did not reach that competition until 1936.
She returned to U.S. in 1935 to captain a team for international champion skiing arranged by officials of the competitions. She worked to help develop a U.S. women's ski team and competed in the Winter Olympic Games in Germany in 1936.
Helen is considered America's first women's ski standout and was inducted in the U.S. National Ski Hall of Fame in 1968.
She was married to Malcom McAlpin, a member of a U.S. Olympic hockey team.
Later she founded the Snow Chaser's Ski Club in Morristown, New Jersey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.