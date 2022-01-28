PITTSBURG, Kan. — One of the area’s popular chicken restaurants is up for sale, according to Robert Cobb, a real estate agent with Cobb Realty in Pittsburg.
Chicken Mary’s, a staple at 1133 E. 600th St. since 1942, is still operating.
The restaurant is listed for $1 million, Cobb said, which includes the building on 11 acres and the secret recipes. It’s owner, Larry Zerngast, is ready to retire.
“They have a manager there that is willing to work with a new buyer and get them trained” to run the business as it has been the last 80 years, Cobb said. “It is definitely not closing. It is open for business. They are doing a good business. It’s an excellent investment.”
Chicken Mary’s is a neighbor to another Southeast Kansas fried chicken restaurant, Chicken Annie’s.
“There’s a lot of neat things about the restaurant and it’s family history, but they are letting it go turn-key,” Cobb said.
It’s been quietly on the market a few months.
Recently, though, the Cobbs posted it on the real estate firm’s social media page to get more interest.
“When we put it on Facebook, that’s when it blew up. We’ve had 500 shares and over 600,000 views,” Cobb said.
