Families continue fight to keep murderer behind bars

CARTHAGE, Mo. — For the ninth time in nearly 25 years, the families of two men killed in separate crimes in 1974 are fighting to keep the man who confessed to those crimes behind bars.
Although it’s hard for both families, they say they’re willing to continue for as long as necessary.
“Absolutely, I would not miss it,” said James Stemmons’ daughter, Debby Stemmons Smith, who lives in Kansas City now. “I’ve got my mask and everything, I’m ready. My family has been there every year. I don’t want him to think we’re scared of him, and he’s never really taken responsibility, I haven’t felt anyway.”
Patricia Brigman, Carl Junction, sister of the late Leroy Spencer, said she’s stayed at home as much as possible during the pandemic, and she probably won’t go to Jefferson City for John Martin’s parole hearing on Aug. 24, but she’s doing everything she can to gather signatures for an online petition and to draw attention to the crimes and the possible release.
“He committed murder twice, he attempted another time,” Brigman said. “He confessed to this, and he was sentenced to be in jail for the rest of his natural life. That’s what it says in his sentencing papers from Cole County, where he was finally sentenced for the murder of my brother. He was supposed to be in jail for the rest of his natural life, and these hearings tell you something else is going on.”
The crimes
The first crime took place on Oct. 16, 1974, when John Martin, then 19 and originally from Carthage, walked into Ron’s Sinclair Station in Rolla with a revolver and robbed the attendant, Melvin Craft.
Court records say Martin forced Craft and Brigman’s brother, Leroy Spencer, the only customer in the store at the time, to climb over a wall at the rear of the station.
Martin told the two to run for their lives, and as they slid down an embankment, he shot them. Spencer was killed, and Craft was hit three times. Martin left assuming both were dead, but Craft survived and was able to identify Martin.
On Nov. 21, 1974, Martin and two other men, David Lynn Pugh and Leslie Allen Sanders, robbed the Airport Package Liquors in Carthage.
Court records said Martin forced the owner, James Stemmons, into his own pickup and drove to a wooded area southeast of Carthage along the banks of Jones Creek, where he shot Stemmons three times at point-blank range. According to reports, the three men divvied up the $115 they had stolen from Stemmons and left his body in the woods.
Sanders was found guilty of first-degree murder, but that verdict was thrown out because of faulty instruction to the jury. He later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
A Dade County jury found Pugh guilty of robbery and kidnapping. He was found not guilty on the murder charges.
He was sentenced to 35 years in prison in 1977. Sanders and Pugh have since been released from prison.
Martin pleaded guilty in separate hearings to the murders of Stemmons in Jasper County and Spencer in Phelps County, but Brigman said because the judge in Phelps County didn’t call for the sentences to run consecutively, the justice system allows them to run concurrently, and that meant Martin was eligible for parole in 1996.
He was released to a halfway house in Kansas City in 1996 in preparation for his release on parole. At that time, the families were not notified by the state of his impending release. They found out before his final hearing and launched a public campaign to have him returned to prison. That campaign was successful, and the families have attended every one of Martin’s eight parole hearings since then.
The amount of time between hearings has changed — it was every two years from 1996 to 2004, then there was a five year gap until 2009 because of a change in the law. The next hearings were held in 2012 and 2015. At that last hearing, Martin’s next parole hearing was scheduled for 2020.
That five year gap meant a chance to recover for the victims’ families.
“Oh, God, yes, it’s so much better mentally for all of us to have had five years between the hearings,” Smith said. “Every two years — for me personally — I have one free year, then the whole next year I’ll be thinking, what can I say to them this time, how can I convince them he’s an evil man. So five years was a blessing.”
Hearing in a pandemic
The coronavirus has changed everything, including Martin’s parole hearing.
The 2015 hearing was held at the prison in Licking, where Martin is being held. Martin and the families appeared in person in the same room, where family members and representatives for both sides were allowed to speak.
Brigman said the 2015 hearing was the first one she had been able to attend.
“There was no one who spoke for him,” Brigman said. “Everyone is allowed a spokesperson, the Stemmons family had four spokespeople, each to represent a child of Mr. Stemmons.”
In 2015, the families gathered 1,870 signatures in paper and online petitions calling for Martin to remain behind bars.
According to the Missouri Department of Corrections website, Martin is still being held in the Licking prison.
Brigman said because of the pandemic, all petitions are online and, as of Saturday, the families had gathered 2,612 signatures.
Smith said she and her family have to travel to the office of the Missouri Division of Probation and Parole in Jefferson City to attend, but the hearing will be held by video conference.
“I just took a church class on Zoom, and it went really well, so I’m hoping this parole hearing will be similar and we can survive it all,” Smith said. “This was going to be the first year my baby sister from Houston was able to attend, but her son just passed away a couple of days ago, so we’re not sure how this is going to work. That was traumatic, so this has not been a good year.”
Brigman said people who want to see Martin kept behind bars can still sign the petition or write letters or both, but they need to do so soon because officials start compiling the information for the hearing a few weeks in advance.
“I always thought the parole board read all of our letters and they don’t,” Smith said. “They only read the letters you send that year of the hearing. They go over that and they go over his behavior, which I’ve been told has been very good. It’s crazy trying to think of all the little things I’ve said in the past that I need to re-say. It’s been very difficult. I feel sorry for his family too. It’s terrible for all of us. And I feel like Martin has no clue what he’s done to so many people, I just don’t.”
People interested in writing letters supporting the families’ efforts to keep John Steven Martin behind bars can write to the Missouri Parole Board, 3400 Knipp Dr., Jefferson City, MO 65109. Letters must include John S. Martin, Offender #00027228. People can also go to the Facebook page at facebook.com/denyparoletojohnsmartin to comment and find a link to the change.org petition regarding Martin.
