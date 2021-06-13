CARTHAGE, Mo. — Nine summers ago, at age 21, Chastain Leggett had an idea that combined his passions and helping people into his own business.
The Columbus, Kansas, native took his love for his Christian faith, his love for children and his passion for showing farm animals in fairs and competitions and started You Gotta Believe livestock camps. This year, Leggett’s company will host dozens of livestock camps across the country and help 2,500 children learn more about themselves and how to be successful in livestock competitions.
Leggett, now of Wyandotte, Oklahoma, returned to his home turf last week and hosted a camp in Carthage with 103 young campers and their families filling the Jasper County Fairgrounds in Municipal Park.
Caitlyn Garrett, 15, of rural Carl Junction, said she’s been coming to the YGB livestock camps for about half her life. She says the camps are about more than just learning how to show animals in front of judges.
“Even if my friends are not 4-H or FFA, even if they don’t do anything ag really, I’ll tell them, 'Come down and see what we do,'” she said. “Everyone here, all the counselors, all the people, all the campers, everyone is amazing. They’re always so nice; they’re always so caring. There’s so much other than just learning how to show, like social and leadership experiences. I have made so many friends just through this camp that I can’t count.”
Roots in Cherokee County
This was Leggett’s fourth year hosting a camp in Carthage after five years hosting camps at the Cherokee County Fairgrounds in Columbus.
“You Gotta Believe” illustrates one of the pillars Leggett said he has used to build his camps — his Christian faith. He talked about those pillars before the campers and families at Thursday's opening ceremony for the Carthage camp.
“The second pillar is more one-on-one coaching than any camp in the country," he said. "At that first camp many years ago, I think for those 13 kids I had six counselors. It’s unlike any other camp in the country, and it is absolutely insane. Our third pillar is we are not an infomercial. We want you kids to get better, and we are not going to sit you in the bleachers and bore you and try to sell you everything.”
Leggett said each of his camps has a local host, and the hosts in Jasper County, rural Carl Junction farmers Mike and Leigh Anne Garrett, are among the hardest working hosts he has.
“The Garretts go above and beyond,” Leggett said Friday. “Today, I have $200 to give to kids because they raised that money in gift cards to help buy show supplies for the fair. All the local kids here come on scholarships, and Mike’s able to help with that. It’s just insane what Mike and Leigh Anne do and the amount of money they raise for these kids to have this camp, and it’s quite honestly unlike any of the other hosts I have in the country.”
Mike Garrett said his daughter, Caitlyn, got so much out of Leggett's camps in Kansas that he was happy to help when Leggett called him to host the Carthage camps.
Seventeen-year-old Emily Nelson, Joplin FFA chapter president, said she’s been involved in FFA for a few years, but she never thought she could show animals until she attended this camp last year and met Caitlyn Garrett and her parents.
She also had to overcome a number of challenges because she doesn’t live on a farm.
“Caitlyn’s dad spoke at my middle school for Career Day and got me interested in FFA,” Nelson said. “But I live in the middle of Joplin. ... The Garretts graciously offered to let me keep my animals on their farm.”
Nelson’s mother, Robin Nelson, said the experience of keeping goats has made her already-responsible daughter “ultraresponsible” because she has to make the time and hold down a job to pay for all her expenses.
Emily Nelson said the YGB camp is different from other camps she’s attended.
“I’ve not gone to any camp like this; the way they motivate the kids and the environment here is really nice,” she said. “You do a lot of work, but you get a lot of reward out of it too. I think the people make it really special.”
