The air was cool and the wind brisk, but the sun was shining, and once people got moving, staying warm wasn’t hard on New Year’s Day.
Hundreds of area residents hit the trails and streets of Joplin on the first day of the new year. More than two dozen people got up early Wednesday to take part in a first-day hike at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, while more than 450 people ran through Joplin for the 11th annual Chilly 5K.
“What a great day to be outside,” said Jolene Alexander, of Joplin, as she walked the trail at Wildcat Glades. "I see the fresh air, the sunshine and being with nature and the birds and walking and getting your circulation going a little bit to keep you warm. It’s good to be alive.”
The Missouri Department of Conservation offers a number of first-day hikes at state parks across Missouri, including Prairie State Park in Barton County and Big Sugar Creek State Park in McDonald County. The hike around Wildcat Glades is a more recent addition to the program.
Walkers met Wednesday morning for two hikes, according to Lauren Coppel, naturalist and project coordinator with the Wildcat Glades Friends Group. One hike, focused on birds and photography, started at the Shoal Creek center in Wildcat Park; the other started at the low-water bridge.
“It’s a great way to start the year by starting it off in nature and leading with the right foot forward, as far as getting yourself in shape,” Coppel said. “Wildcat Glades and the trail are good places to exercise for walkers and joggers.”
Coppel said it’s important to get people out onto Joplin’s trails and parks to help them understand the importance of preserving these natural areas.
“You’re doing something good for yourself, but also, every time you come out to Wildcat Glades, we hope you will fall just a little bit more in love with nature, and you kind of understand what we’re doing and why we’re doing it,” she said.
Chilly 5K
Runners and walkers in the Chilly 5K traveled a route from Joplin's Memorial Hall to the Joplin Family Y. Race manager Ruth Sawkins, with Rufus Racing, said the event was a fundraiser to benefit children who use the Joplin Family Y, and a great way to get outside and keep fit even as winter closes in.
“Everyone wants to start the new year on the right foot, and what better way to do that than starting with a healthy choice — going out on a run with your friends,” Sawkins said.
Cheyenne Fish, Taylor Dority and Margie Gunter all traveled from the Lake of the Ozarks area to run the streets of Joplin on New Year’s Day. Fish said she was using the holiday to kick off a new habit by running in her first 5K race.
“It’s a new beginning for me, first day of the new year,” she said. “It’s a good time to start making a better me this year. I’m starting here and the next 3 miles.”
Gunter, who lived in Pineville before moving to the Lake of the Ozarks area, said this was her fifth Chilly 5K.
“The first year after my mother passed away, I needed some motivation,” Gunter said. “I had lost my motivation, and I decided I was going to come do this. I started looking for a New Year’s Day run because I needed to start the year off right.”
The Bradshaw family, from Pittsburg, Kansas, used the Chilly 5K and the first day of the new year to see if they could start a new family tradition. Beth Bradshaw ran the race with her oldest child, Marlee, 11, while Becca, 7, ran in the children’s race.
“I love the opportunity to be outside with my kids, and running is a great way to do that,” Bradshaw said. “We’ve already made so many memories just walking at home. We made an initiative to do that at home, and this is kind of our first time for a real 5K. What a way to start off the new year.”
