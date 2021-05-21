When Ken Patterson laces up his running shoes early Saturday morning and heads off on a 13.1-mile run, he’ll have one person in mind: Tripp Miller.
Like many area residents, Patterson will participate in this weekend’s Joplin Memorial Run in honor of a group of people still mourned by their families and remembered by the community to this day — the 161 victims of the May 22, 2011, tornado.
Patterson, of Grove, Oklahoma, will run the half-marathon in remembrance of Tripp and to raise money for Tripp’s beloved Joplin Workshops, where he worked.
“For me, it’s an opportunity to be connected to Joplin in the most personal way ever, and that is with Tripp,” Patterson said. “It’s an opportunity for me to show respect to Tripp and the Miller family. I’m looking at it as a real honor.”
Ten years after the devastating EF5 tornado claimed 161 lives, surviving family members and friends are marking the anniversary in their own individual ways to remember their loved ones. It’s been a decade of change for many, but the one remaining constant is the gap left behind by those who died.
Memorial fundraiser
Ray Donald Miller III, nicknamed Tripp because he was the “triple” individual in his family with that name, died at age 49 in a home on Iowa Avenue he shared with two friends.
In interviews with the Globe, his family and friends described him as super loving, caring, effervescent and independent. He was a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Missouri Tigers and a devoted member of his church. Born with Down syndrome, he worked at the Joplin Workshops, where he became known as the “No. 1 can crusher.”
“He had about as normal a life as I think someone with his (disability) could have, and a lot of it was due to Tripp’s personality,” said Don Miller, Tripp’s father. “He never met somebody he didn’t like.”
Tripp, one of five children in the family, also was an important part of his siblings’ lives. When younger, he attended high school games where his sisters were cheerleaders and eagerly welcomed any new boyfriends they had. He visited the fraternity that his brother became part of in college. He was the “No. 1 uncle” to his nieces and nephews.
Tom Miller, Tripp’s younger brother, expects that would have continued to this day.
“We just celebrated my niece’s graduation, and he would have been so excited and happy for her,” he said. “Our family has grown; we’ve had children and grandchildren, and Tripp would have absolutely enjoyed all those things.”
The family members say they rarely discuss the day Tripp died; instead, they focus their memories on Tripp himself. and despite the happy memories, his death has left its mark.
“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of him,” Tom Miller said. “There’s a hole there without him there as part of the family.”
Because Tripp loved his job at Joplin Workshops so much, Patterson, a family friend, aims to turn his half-marathon run on Saturday into a fundraiser for the organization, which provides jobs to people with disabilities.
“That’s who worked with Tripp and supported him in terms of his own independence,” he said. “I think everyone who went to high school with us remembers Tripp because he was such a presence.”
Patterson’s fundraiser, called “Tripp Miller and the Joplin Sheltered Workshops,” can be found on the online platform GoFundMe. All funds will go directly toward Joplin Workshops.
‘You can’t forget’
For Krista Stark, the past decade has gone by in the blink of an eye. Or it has dragged on for an eternity. Or both at the same time.
“It feels like forever ago, and also in a lot of ways, it feels like it was yesterday,” she said.
Stark, of Webb City, is among those whose families were hit by a double tragedy from the May 22 tornado. Her grandfather, 77-year-old Charles Oster, died at his Joplin home. Her mother, 54-year-old Lorretta Lea Randall, died the following day due to complications from an injury she sustained while searching for Oster, her father. The family held a double funeral that was heavily attended by mourners.
In the years following, Stark participated in public memorial events when she felt like she could. She completed the first anniversary walk through the city when she was unknowingly pregnant with her youngest child, who later was given Randall’s middle name.
“Every year, this time comes up — May is hard,” she said. “We have a lot of (family) birthdays in May that lead up to it, and then there’s Mother’s Day, which is the last holiday I spent with my mother.”
The Oster family has continued to change since the tornado, Stark said. There have been more deaths; Stark’s grandmother, who survived the storm, has since died. There have been a few births, too; Stark herself is a grandmother now, something she could never have imagined a decade ago.
Stark said the families who were affected by loss of life will always remember May 22, 2011, in some way.
“You can’t forget something like that,” she said.
Missing milestones
Lorie and Glenn Holland had just returned from a trip to Disney World to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary, which had been on May 18, when they were killed by the tornado. Glenn Holland, 59, was planning to retire later in 2011 from Leggett & Platt Inc., while Lorie Holland, 48, had most recently worked for Allgeier, Martin and Associates and had signed up for Joplin’s Boomtown Run.
“They were devoted to their dogs and their church,” said Kristie Tusinger, Lorie Holland’s older sister. “She liked to craft and do scrapbooks and cook and bake. If you knew anybody that was organized, I bet you she was more organized.”
In the 10 years since the couple died, both of Tusinger’s children got married. A grandson was born earlier this year, and another grandchild is due this summer. Lorie Holland will have missed all of those milestones, said Tusinger, of Joplin.
“There are times when I would love to talk with her, especially with a couple of grandchildren coming for me,” she said. “When we have family events that I would love for her to be part of, that’s tough.”
‘Time heals’
Dean Wells, 59, was a “guy’s guy,” who could “pretty much do anything,” said one of his two daughters, Paulla Wells Randall, of Webb City. He spent about a decade in the Army, enjoyed hunting and fishing, and later got into woodworking. He was known for his whistling, and he loved his job at Home Depot, where he died helping others inside the store.
“The saddest part for me is knowing that his greatest fear in life was tornadoes, and I know he literally had to see the tornado coming when he opened the doors to Home Depot to lead a man and his two children to safety,” Randall said.
The day of Wells’ death, May 22, was one day before he was to celebrate his 43rd wedding anniversary with his wife, Sue. Randall, who lived in Hot Springs, Arkansas, at the time, moved to Webb City within six months of the storm to help care for her mother, who also has since died. The couple are now interred together.
When Randall looks back over the decade since her father’s sudden death, she recalls the difficult early years when she was full of anger. Father’s Day was hard, as was the entire month of May.
But this year may be less devastating, she said. Life goes on, and the daily routine picks up again.
“When people say time heals all wounds, it’s starting to look like that might be true,” she said.
Worldwide impact
It’s hard to miss Will Norton’s influence around Joplin.
The Will Norton Miracle Field was built after he died to give children and teens with disabilities a place to play baseball. Will’s Place, an entity of Ozark Center, provides psychiatric services and outpatient therapy for children and families. Part of the playground equipment at Cunningham Park is called “Willdabeast Way,” named after Norton’s YouTube persona.
“There’s a lot of different things in the community that people were very kind about honoring his passing, and I think all of us are grateful for that,” said his aunt, Tracey Norton Presslor.
Norton, then 18, was killed by the tornado as he was driving home from his high school graduation ceremony.
His body was found in a pond several days later, and the period of his disappearance prompted an enormous outpouring of support from people near and far who were moved by his story, Presslor said.
“It’s still painful, but knowing that he touched so many lives before he passed and even after he passed” helps the family, she said.
Norton had been admitted to Chapman University in Southern California to study film production. Today, he’d be 28, gearing up to attend his 10-year high school reunion.
Presslor said she tries not to focus too much on what her nephew might be like today had he lived. Instead, thoughts of him pop up when her family watches videos, as they wonder if it would have been something Norton might have produced, or when someone tells a funny story, as they wonder if he also would have been amused.
Norton’s death has changed Presslor in many ways, too.
She now takes time to notice everything — the color of the grass, the shape of flowers. She tries to recognize other families who are experiencing loss by writing them notes or reaching out with condolences. and she often wonders about the families of the 160 other victims.
“All those people that were lost are very important,” she said. “Someone loved them a lot, and someone misses them a lot.”
