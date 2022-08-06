For the 10th time in the past 26 years, the families of two murder victims will travel to a hearing to oppose the parole of the man convicted of killing their relatives almost 50 years ago.
The families of James Stemmons, who was slain in Carthage, and Leroy Spencer, who was slain in Rolla, will travel to Jefferson City on Aug. 30 to try to make sure the man responsible for those murders, John Steven Martin, now 67, stays in prison.
“This is extremely hard to bring up these memories every hearing,” said Patricia Brigman, sister of Leroy Spencer. “It doesn’t get easier, ever. These hearings throw me back to that awful day, the 20 days my brother suffered in ICU unable to move due to his bullet that severed spine, fully aware of his situation and what had happened. Leroy also knew the gas station attendant was shot in the back and injured too.”
Debbie Stemmons Smith, the daughter of James Stemmons, said the trauma of dredging up those memories over and over again is just too hard, and she’s letting family members take over this year speaking to the Missouri Department of Corrections.
“I’ve been there every time and all the trials and everything,” Smith said. “And I just can’t relive it again. I have to relive it every damn time he comes up for parole and it’s just tough. I say I’m a tough old broad but, really, it’s just too much.”
Two murders
The first crime took place on Oct. 16, 1974, when John Martin, then 19 and originally from Carthage, walked into Ron's Sinclair Station in Rolla with a revolver and robbed the attendant, Melvin Craft.
Court records say Martin then forced Craft and Brigman's brother, Leroy Spencer, the only customer in the store at the time, to climb over a wall at the rear of the station.
Martin told the two to run for their lives, and as they slid down an embankment, he shot both men. Spencer died in the hospital of his wounds 20 days after the shooting. Martin shot Craft three times, then left, assuming he was dead as well.
Craft survived, however, and was able to identify Martin.
The second crime was on Nov. 21, 1974, when Martin and two other men, David Lynn Puge and Leslie Allen Sanders, robbed the Airport Package Liquors in Carthage.
In this case, Martin forced the owner, James Stemmons, into his own pickup and drove to a wooded area southeast of Carthage along the banks of Jones Creek.
Martin then shot Stemmons three times at point-blank range in the head.
An article in The Carthage Press in 1998 said the three men divvied up the $115 they had stolen from Stemmons and left his body in the woods.
Sanders was found guilty of first-degree murder, but that verdict was thrown out because of a faulty instruction to the jury. He later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
A Dade County jury found Pugh guilty of robbery and kidnapping. He was found not guilty on the murder charges. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison in 1977. Sanders and Pugh have been released from prison.
Martin was sentenced to 25 years to life for each crime, but Brigman said the judge in the Rolla case didn’t order the sentences to run consecutively so Martin is serving them concurrently.
Nine hearings
Martin came close to freedom in 1996, 21 years after he was sentenced, when he was released to a halfway house in Kansas City in preparation for being released on parole, but the Stemmons and Spencer families had not been notified by the state of his impending release.
When they found out just prior to his final hearing, they launched their first public campaign to have him returned to prison. The campaign was successful, and the families have attended every one of Martin’s parole hearings since then.
“This is hearing 10; we were only granted two years reprieve in 2020," Brigman said. “The most we can hope for and ask, if they deny his parole this time, is the maximum of five years before the next parole hearing.”
If it denies parole, the parole board sets the date for the next possible hearing, which will be between two and five years, according to state law. The last hearing was in August 2020.
Smith said at least four members of her family will be on hand to speak against Martin’s parole, while Brigman said she is the last of her family who can speak for her brother.
