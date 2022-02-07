PITTSBURG, Kan. — Larry Zerngast's life has centered around family-style dining.
Zerngast is owner of Chicken Mary's, which helped put Crawford County on the map as the go-to place for fried chicken dinners in Southeast Kansas.
But now he wants to retire. He's looking for a buyer who will carry on the values in the restaurant's slogan: "Continuing family tradition."
Chicken Mary's was started in the early 1940s by his grandmother, Mary Zerngast. She put her cooking skills to use selling hot meals to guests at her kitchen table after her husband, Joe, started having health problems that prevented him from continuing to work in the Southeast Kansas coal mines.
As more and more customers came for her fried chicken, the couple was able to buy in 1945 what had been a pool hall in the Foxtown Mining Camp. That location was just west of the current restaurant on East 600th Avenue, northeast of Frontenac. The business flourished so much that their sons, Zig and Mickey, helped out on the busy weekends. After Joe died in 1961, Zig and his wife, Tootie, helped Mary run the restaurant. After Mary had a stroke that year, the restaurant closed temporarily. It was reopened by Zig and Tootie, who in 1966 moved the restaurant to the bigger building at its current location.
After Zig died in 1990, Larry Zerngast and his wife, Karen, helped Tootie operate the place, ultimately taking over its operation.
They have close ties to two other family operations. Zig and Tootie's daughter, Donna, and her husband, Anthony Pichler, own Pichler's Chicken Annie's, south of Pittsburg.
Larry's cousin, Richard Zerngast, formerly owned and operated a Chicken Mary's restaurant on North Range Line Road in Joplin, which was later purchased to become Granny Shaffer's.
Family ties
Not only does Larry Zerngast appreciate his family's ties to the restaurant, he said he regards his trusted employees as family and enjoys seeing customers gather at his restaurant in family groups to enjoy a meal together.
"Moms and pops and grandmas and grandpas brought their kids out here, and they've gotten married and brought their kids, and it just continues and continues," Zerngast said.
There's a lot of family in his operation today.
His right-hand helper of 53 years is the restaurant's manager, Lana Brooks. Her husband, Harold, as well as assistant managers Joyce and Lori Lloyd, who are Lana's sisters, share management duties.
Zerngast's focus on customers and employees has been critical recently.
When COVID-19 hit in 2020, "Lana and I were in sweats about what we were going to do for help," Zerngast said.
But they ended up with all the help they needed, Brooks said. "Mother's Day is the busiest day of the year, and we had old employees calling asking, 'Do you need help?'"
"We're talking about people who are doctors, attorneys, teachers, basketball coaches. They came back and worked for us that weekend," Zerngast said. "They saved our butt."
Employee relationships
Brooks started working at Chicken Mary's when she was 12 years old.
"His mother (Zerngast's) was a neighbor of my family," she said. "So we knew the restaurant. There was a special pair of jeans that came out, a name brand at a very high-priced store, and I wanted them and my mother said, 'You need to find a job if you want those.' So I went down the street to his mother and said, 'I need a job.'"
She got the job. Her parents would take her and pick her up when her shift ended. "I got my jeans and just never left," Brooks said of her career.
While she's been there 53 years, her sister, Joyce, has put in 47 years, and sister Lori, 45 years. Her husband worked for Kansas City Southern for years, and when the railroad shut down its Pittsburg operation and his job there ended, he went to work at the restaurant. "So it's definitely a family affair," Brooks said.
"We'll be walking down the mall — the three sisters — and people say, 'There's the chicken girls.' We're the faces because we've been here for so long."
Although it's a lot of work, Brooks takes enjoyment from being known for her work and working with the Zerngasts.
"I like the families" involved in the operation and who patronize the restaurant, she said. "We have super nice customers. I meet them on the streets, and maybe I don't know their name and they don't know mine, but they know I'm the chicken girl from Chicken Mary's."
There are 30 to 40 people employed at the restaurant, most of them high school and college students who work part time.
They sell 3,000 to 4,000 pounds of chicken a week.
Rival restaurants
There's plenty of chicken business going on in and around Pittsburg, a town of 20,000. There are no fewer than six chicken eateries in the county that specialize in their own homestyle chicken recipes with the trimmings.
Just a stone's throw from Chicken Mary's is the widely known Chicken Annie's, which was the first chicken house to be established here, dating to 1934. It, too, was started by a woman, Ann Pichler, whose husband was disabled in a mine accident.
The friendly rivalry of Chicken Mary's and Chicken Annie's has been a theme for tourism promotion for Southeast Kansas.
A popular novel, "The Chicken Sisters," written by Pittsburg native K.J. Dell’Antonia, was loosely based on the story of the chicken restaurants and the Pichler connection.
That book was featured in actress and television host Reese Witherspoon's "Pick of the Month Book Club" and gained a spot as a New York Times bestseller.
In 2010, the Travel Channel aired a three-episode contest on "The Southeast Kansas Chicken Wars." In the last segment, a five-member panel of blindfolded judges gave the title to Chicken Mary's by a 3-2 vote.
"Anytime that we do this, whether you're Chicken Annie's, Chicken Mary's or whatever, it brings in lots of customers," Zerngast said. "We have had people take dinners to go and compare it with another place and have a little game about which ones they like the best."
