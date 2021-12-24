Traffic on Missouri Highway 171 near the Joplin Regional Airport came to a halt earlier this week as an uncommon sight took over the road for a few minutes.
Airport workers and employees with Twisted Wrench Aviation, along with volunteers, moved a single-engine T-33 jet training aircraft from the lot at St. Louis Avenue and Missouri Highway 171 to the construction entrance of the airport near Dennis Weaver Boulevard.
Jason Gaskill, owner of the Planeview Auto Sales lot at 2023 W. Fifth St. in Webb City, said he was closing his lot and leasing the land for something else, so the plane had to go.
He decided to donate it to the Freedom of Flight Museum in the old terminal at the Joplin Regional Airport.
“I really didn’t have anyplace to put the plane,” Gaskill said. “I thought about the airport and the museum over there, and I know that the museum has some artifacts, but something like this would really draw some attention to the aviation field, maybe bring some younger kids into it. That was my thinking.”
Ernie Trumbly, curator of the museum, said the museum plans to put the plane in a hanger and to restore and repaint it so it can serve as a sign and gate guard at what will become an observation area at the corner of Dennis Weaver Drive and Missouri 171 at the south entrance to the Joplin airport.
Pilot trainerJason Gaskill said he bought the plane at an auction in Oregon in 2013 and had it trucked to Joplin.
“It’s a two-piece aircraft, the fuselage sits down into the wing in a little cradle for it,” he said. “There were 50 planes going to be sold up in Ontario, Oregon, the eastern border of Oregon. There were three of these T-33s. I actually bid on an A-4 Skyhawk. The Blue Angels flew those for years. I wanted one of those but it brought a little too much so I backed down and bought one of the T-33s.”
The T-33, commonly known as T-bird by Air Force pilots, was based on the F-80 Shooting Star fighter, the first jet-powered fighter plane to be deployed and see combat in the U.S. Air Force.
The T-33 took the F-80’s design and lengthened the fuselage by 3 feet to add a second seat and set of controls.
It was designed to train the thousands of Air Force pilots who already had experience flying piston-powered fighters and introduce them to jet-powered flight.
Sam Gaskill, Jason Gaskill’s uncle, a four-term state representative from 1998 to 2006, and a fighter pilot in the Vietnam War, said the T-33 was his introduction to jet aviation.
“It was smooth and easy to fly,” Sam Gaskill said. “With prop planes and piston engine planes, you have the torque of the engine you have to counteract with the rudder on takeoff. This thing was so smooth, it’s easy to fly, you could fly it just right off.”
Jet engines gave fighter planes better speed, rate of climb and maneuverability over planes with huge piston engines and propellers.
Sam Gaskill told the story of when he tried a variant of the classic aerial maneuver called an Immelmann turn, where a plane pulls up into what appears to be a loop, but levels out at the top of the maneuver and rolls over flying the opposite direction.
It’s named for Max Immelmann, the German fighter pilot who invented it during World War I to outmaneuver his opponents.
“One time I tried to do a double Immelmann,” Sam Gaskill said. My instructor in the T-bird asked me, do you want to see a double Immelmann? Of course I said yes. So you go up and you roll over and then you go up and roll again. and you have to have a lot of airspeed to get through it because you had to pull hard to get around that second one. He showed it to me, and it looked good so I thought the next day when I was by myself just flying around for time I would try it.
“I didn’t dive down and get enough airspeed I guess. I came up and got around the first Immelmann. Then I started running out of airspeed. I came over the top and I knew I was going to run out of all my airspeed. Sure enough at the top it came to zero, and you don’t have any control at all. So I floundered there and couldn’t get any control and I was zipping up the pockets in my flight suit to bail out but finally I could see a little movement in the ailerons or tail or something, and then I flew out of it.”
Honoring family
Sam Gaskill would go on to fly more than 200 combat missions in the venerable F-4 Phantom fighter jet in the Vietnam War.
Jason Gaskill said he wanted to honor his uncle and his grandfather, Jim Gaskill, who raised him.
“I want to honor both of those great men, and I think this will for the next hundred years or so,” Jason Gaskill said.
Trumbly said he appreciates Jason Gaskill’s donation and his sentiment.
“We are greatly honored to the Gaskill family, especially Sam,” Trumbly said. “He and I are both Vietnam vets, and I’m retired military. He and I have a lot in common, and we really appreciate each other. Hats off to the Gaskill family for donating the plane to the museum. We are greatly appreciative of it.”
Darrell Coit, president of the Freedom of Flight Museum, said getting this plane is a big step for the museum.
He said the plane needs some work to make it look its best as a gate guard.
“There’s some repairs with dents and so forth we need to do to the wing-tip tanks,” Coit said. “Then we need to get it to where it’s able to be displayed. We are very grateful to Jason Gaskill and his uncle, Sam Gaskill. This is a turning point for us, and it’ll help jump-start our museum.”
